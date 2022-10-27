Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2022: Early sales & what to expect

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Best Buy is your one-stop shop for some of the best Black Friday deals, including consoles, TVs, games, and movies. If you want it, it’s probably on sale.

We’ve been monitoring Best Buy throughout the year and have found that each time they have a sale, it follows a predictable pattern. If it was on sale during a big event, it’ll probably be primed and ready to be dropped on Black Friday.

Best Buy has launched some early sales, which we’ve gathered below. There’s not a lot on offer right now, but it gives us a good indication of what could be on sale later in November.

Below you’ll find things for entertainment, gaming, and tech, with a hefty amount of choice as we get closer and closer to Black Friday.

Best Buy early Black Friday deals:

Black Friday in October? Yes, it’s caused us to have just a slight panic attack, especially as an email dropped saying “nine Fridays to Christmas!”. Out of the selection, we’ve chosen the best deals for TVs, headphones, and headsets.

As of right now, nothing too interesting is cropping up in terms of PC parts, and the like, but a bounty of decent 1080p monitors has appeared. Of course, if you’re saving up for Black Friday, be sure to come back on the 25th, as we’re going to see the following again very soon.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday game console deals 2022

We’re not expecting to see massive drops on consoles themselves this year. However, we should expect to see some bundles get some price drops. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S games have been seeing discounts through the year, so keep an eye on certain titles being bundled up.

The Xbox Series S is one to keep an eye on though, as we’ve seen it get a few dollars off here and there on other storefronts, so it might follow suit on Best Buy as well.

Potential Best Buy Black Friday Xbox Series X and S deals

As we’ve said above, actual console deals might be far and few between, with Best Buy not listing any bundles as of yet.

The Xbox Series X and S have proven themselves to be one of the better deals you can grab, as Game Pass keeps regularly knocking it out of the park with titles coming to the subscription service.

With PlayStations finally coming back into stock on a more frequent basis, you can bet anything that Microsoft will be pulling out the big guns for Black Friday. Whether they do it on Best Buy has yet to be seen.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals

PlayStation 5, the console no one could seem to get hold of, is finally seeing restocks. Best Buy has multiple bundles on the site already, with prices expected to drop a little bit for Black Friday.

With God of War: Ragnarok and other PlayStation exclusives launching in the coming months, we’re hoping that Sony will reflood the market with enough units for everyone not to go completely nutty.

Potential Best Buy Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

The Switch is getting on in years now, but with three variations taking up warehouse shelves, you can bet anything that you’ll see prices start to drop on the Nintendo Switch.

Between OLED and Lites, there’s never been a better time to grab a unit for a replacement or even one for the kids this holiday season.

This year is looking mighty fine for those who want some great Switch games, with deals on bundles for Splatoon 3 presumably seeing one last hurrah before selling out completely.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday game deals

Do we need to elaborate on how games are going to see discounts? They will and they do. Best Buy has even run an event, where every day for ten days they drop a particular game down to 10 bucks.

We’re fully expecting to see last-generation games get deep discounts, while current-generation titles that came out in the last year or so might see less of a drop. However, if they’re still in stock, games like the PS4 version of Horizon: Forbidden West with free PS5 upgrades might be the best route to getting hold of 2022 games.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday prebuilt PC and laptop deals

With CES coming up in January, laptops are going to be seeing huge and very deep slashes to their prices. Best Buy has a massive lineup of gaming laptops and office laptops that are constantly on sale, so we’ve already got a whole list of products ready to go.

We’re also presumably going to see the various prebuilt PCs that Best Buy stock up on throughout the year from CyberPower and HP to see drops in price as the next generation components begin to take hold.

Potential Best Buy Black Friday PC gaming deals

CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and PSUs, you want it, you need it and Best Buy probably has it.

With Ryzen 7000 just about done with its initial launch and PC gaming jumping head first into the next generation, we’re fully expecting to see a lot of older parts go on deep discounts.

Nvidia GPUs might be delayed into 2023 (or not, depending on who you ask), but again, with 40-series on the way, there’s bound to be a bucket load of 30-series GPUs that need good PCs to call home.

Black Friday is a great time to also upgrade those boring bits, like SSDs and HDDs, the things that aren’t so exciting will be seeing those prices slashed.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday gaming peripherals and accessories deals

If there’s one thing you can count on this Black Friday, it’s Best Buy stocking some of the best gaming peripherals. We’ve seen things from Razer, HyperX, and Logitech all get reductions throughout the year.

There have been some great entries in the ever-growing pile of PC accessories and peripherals, from some excellent keyboards and mice. There are even some fantastic controllers as alternatives to the big manufacturer versions. Plus, Steam now supports Joycons, so be ready to see some of those recommended in the future.

Expect similar results on console as well, as Black Friday is usually when Best Buy gets rid of a lot of stock in preparation for 2023’s refresh.

Potential Best Buy Black Friday headphone deals

Looking for a way to drown out the sound? Maybe you need something that’ll just make everything you listen to sound excellent. Well, Best Buy routinely puts headphones and headsets on sale, so we’ll be sure to unearth the best of the best right here.

With the holidays just around the corner, it might also be the perfect time to grab some last-minute surprise tech presents for the kids or music aficionados in your family as well.

We’ve got some recommendations ourselves, so be sure to check out the reviews and keep an eye on some of our top-rated earbuds and headphones from the year.

Expected Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy is one of the best places online to grab a good deal on a TV during Black Friday. Throughout the year we’ve seen newer TVs like the LG C2, and even a whole host of budget-friendly 4K TVs go on sale with up to $500 off.

For those interested in gaming on their TV, we’ll be sure to bring you the best-in-class deals for those TVs. With HDMI 2.1, high refresh rates, and variable refresh rates becoming more common, we’ll also be sure to find you things that won’t skimp on quality.

Don’t think we’ll forget about you lot who want something for your movies and TV as well, as we’ll be digging for the best of both worlds.

