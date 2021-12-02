When is Steam’s next sale? Winter Sale, Autumn Sale, Summer Sale, more

Steam sales enable PC players to pick up a variety of games for a fraction of their original price, so here’s when the next Steam sale starts.

Steam offers plenty of discounts to its library of digital games throughout the year, but some of the biggest savings can be found during Steam sales. Not only do these eagerly-awaited events offer huge discounts on popular titles like CoD and Battlefield, but there are also reductions across thousands of other titles.

This makes the Steam sale a great starting point for any PC players looking to add even more games to their ever-growing backlogs. Whether you’re aiming to save money on the latest AAA title or just wish to purchase a gift for a friend, then you’ll want to use the next Steam sale to get the best deals.

When is the next Steam sale?

The next Steam sale takes place from December 22nd to January 5th, 2022. The Winter sale will give players two weeks to snag some cheap games, making it the perfect time to pick up any games during the Holiday season.

How long do Steam sales last?

Steam sales vary in their duration, with some only going on for a few days at most. For example, Steam Next Fest only gives players a week to purchase games at a discounted price.

However, the biggest Steam sales (Summer, Winter, Autumn) last for two weeks and usually have the biggest discounts. Make sure you check out all the Steam Sale dates below to see how long you have to purchase games on your wishlist.

All Steam sale dates 2021

Steam sales take place throughout the year, which means there are plenty of opportunities to add your favorite titles to your collection. There were a total of 11 Steam sales in 2021, with the biggest being the Summer Sale, Halloween Sale, and upcoming Winter Sale.

Every Steam sale and the date it ran from can be found below:

Steam Game Festival Sale: February 3rd to February 9th

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021: February 11th to February 15th

Steam Remote Play Together Event 2021: March 25th to March 29th

Golden Week Sale 2021: April 29th to May 6th

Open World Sale: May 27th to May 31st

Next Fest June 2021: June 16th to June 22nd

Summer Sale 2021: June 24th to July 8th

Next Fest October 2021: October 1st to October 7th

Digital Tabletop Fest 2021: October 21st to October 25th

Halloween Sale 2021: October 28th to November 1st

Autumn Sale 2021: November 24 to December 1st

Winter Sale 2021: December 22nd to January 5th, 2022

All Steam sale dates 2022

While we can expect to see the usual Winter, Autumn, Halloween, and Steam Summer sales – Valve has yet to announce the dates for these money-saving events. We’ll be updating this section as soon as we have details on Steam sales for 2022, so make sure to revisit this page for all the latest information.

The current Steam sales for 2022 can be found below:

Next Fest February 2022: February 21st to February 28th

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the next Steam sale. Now that you know when the next sale is, you’ll be able to save money and add some new games to your library at a discounted price.