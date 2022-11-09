Best Black Friday CPU deals: AMD Ryzen, Intel & more

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for the best black Friday CPU deals? Well, you might be in luck as we usher in a new generation of components.

This Black Friday, you can expect to see Intel 11th and 12th generation, as well as Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 5000 chips get deep discounts. Since there’s a new generation of hardware out there, CPUs will absolutely be on the table.

AMD and Intel are in the process of releasing their new CPUs onto the market, and with limited shelf space, the last generation has to go.

The deals might not look too hot, but you have to consider these older CPUs have been already discounted throughout the year to new recommended pricing.

So no, you won’t see next-generation chips get $100 off, but places like B&H and Newegg are providing particularly interesting deals at the moment.

Best AMD Ryzen CPU Black Friday deals

You should be able to get some fantastic AMD Ryzen CPU Black Friday deals. AMD’s in a bit of a peculiar position. The next generation of chips has been announced, but look incredible. However, there’s not much need to go all in on AM5 just yet. It doesn’t support DDR4, nor does it support old motherboards, requiring a new socket. This makes building a modern, up-to-date PC incredibly expensive on AMD at the moment.

Do you know what isn’t expensive, but still totally viable in 2022 and beyond? The Ryzen 5000 series of chips. Whether you’re going to budget esports and retro game machine, or need something with a bit of welly when playing games, the Ryzen 5000 series has quite a pantheon of choices.

We’d recommend you aim for the 5600G or above, however, if all you intend to play are things like Counter-Strike or Valorant, you might find that the APUs that AMD put out are entirely viable on their lonesome.

We do however recommend getting a GPU. See our predictions and choices for the best Black Friday deals for graphics cards.

Ideally, we’d love to see the 5800X3D come down in price, as it currently sits closer to its MSRP than its counterparts. This particular chip boasts massive gains in performance in gaming over the others.

As for Ryzen 3000 chips, while we’d not recommend them outright, we’ll still keep tabs on them in case they drop to bargain-bin prices.

Best Intel CPU Black Friday deals

There should be some fantastic Intel CPU Black Friday deals. While AMD has shed the weight of DDR4 and its old socket, Intel is still supporting it in every way it possibly can. With two sets of motherboards available for the 11th gen and beyond, the CPUs still provide support for DDR4 RAM.

If you’re in the mindset of building a new PC, Intel might be your best option – especially if you don’t want to throw out your current build entirely.

We’re unsure if the 13th generation will actually get its price slashed, but Newegg is offering a great deal at the moment. If you purchase one now, and they happen to cut its price, you’ll receive a refund.

As for the 12th generation chips, for middle-weight gaming, we’d still recommend the 12400F and 12600. For the 11th generation, the 11400F is still the only option we’d still choose in 2022. This chip can still hold its own weight in terms of providing decent frame rates in the latest games.

We don’t know if the high-end 12th generation chips, like the 12900K will see a discount below what it’s at. At this point, unless you see it on sale for sub-$400, there’s no real need to dish out the cash for it. If you’re in the market for this high-end CPU, you might want to hold out for the 13th-generation refresh.

Where is the best place for CPU deals this Black Friday?

You want to look into Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H this year. B&H currently has the 13th generation CPUs down by $25, but prices for these things tend to vary store by store.

Right now, these, along with Amazon, are the places to keep your eye out for in the US. B&H is the dark horse in this race, offering a bounty of good deals if you’re willing to dig.