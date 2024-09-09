Company transforms old Nvidia GPU into “luxury” handbag worth $1,000

Looking for a way to recycle your old graphics card? One online store is offering a purse made from a repurposed GPU at an eye-watering price.

When your graphics card dies or becomes obsolete, it can be difficult to know what to do with it. Still working cards can perhaps be used for a media machine or server.

Those of a more creative bent who have access to the right tools might go for something more ambitious – like the stylish purse made from an old GPU.

An online retailer with the simple name of ‘GPU Purses’ has sprung up online, and is offering an unusual product line of purses that predominately features old graphics cards embedded in resin.

The main product showcased by the seller features an old Nvidia GeForce GT 730. This obsolete GPU is far from a collector’s item, as it is commonly available secondhand via sites such as eBay for as little as $20.

GPU Purses

However, GPU Purses has taken this old card and surrounded it with epoxy resin, then attached an attractive gold purse frame and stylish gold chain in order to turn it into a fashion item. The result is a translucent handbag with the electronics on full show.

The internal dimensions are not entirely clear, but the seller says it is big enough to fit a smartphone.

The most startling aspect of this unusual fashion accessory is the price. On the GPU Purses site, it is being sold for $1,024.

Considering that a brand new and fully working modern graphics card such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super can be purchased for just $799, the price is this purse is somewhat hard to accept.

The site also advertises a purse that features a high-end H100 AI accelerator chip. Though the GPU inside was almost certainly non-functional even before it was coated in epoxy resin, this purse is listed with a wallet-busting price of $65,536.