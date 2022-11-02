Nvidia adds DLSS 3 support to eight more games this month

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

DLSS 3 support is coming to eight more games this month. Nvidia’s next-generation supersampling will now total 35 titles, eight of which are already available.

If you’re lucky enough to have an RTX 4090 or are looking at picking up an RTX 40-series GPU, DLSS 3 support is a killer feature. As we stated in our review, it has an enormous impact on certain games, such as Cyberpunk 2077.

With the RTX 4080 launch coming up soon, Nvidia has strengthened the adoption of DLSS 3 in even more titles. This could prove to be troublesome for AMD, which is launching its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3. You can only use DLSS on Nvidia’s graphics cards. However, DLSS 3 support is limited to RTX 40-series GPUs. Though, some have found a workaround.

Games getting DLSS 3 in November

F1 22 : Available now, boosts performance by up to 2.5X

: Available now, boosts performance by up to 2.5X F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch : Launching November 7, boosts performance over 2X

: Launching November 7, boosts performance over 2X Microsoft Flight Simulator : Out now in beta, launching November 11th

: Out now in beta, launching November 11th Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed : Launching November 15, boosting frame rates by up to 2X

: Launching November 15, boosting frame rates by up to 2X Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Launching November 18

You can view a full list of games that support DLSS 3 on Nvidia’s website.

Games getting DLSS 2 support in November

Sackboy: A Big Adventure : Available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X

: Available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X PGA TOUR 2K23 : Available now, boosts performance by up to 70%

: Available now, boosts performance by up to 70% Crossout: Supercharged : Available now

: Available now WRC Generations : Launching November 3

: Launching November 3 The Chant: Launching November 3

Games are getting more DLSS support as each month passes, and this fantastic feature for Nvidia GPUs has been turning heads for a while. We hope to see further implementation of DLSS 3 to more AAA titles in the future. While DLSS 2 is indeed excellent, DLSS 3 manages to take performance to the next level. You really have to see it to believe it. On our RTX 4090, we managed to get Cyberpunk 2077 running at 4K with ray-tracing on at 120FPS, which is absolutely stunning.