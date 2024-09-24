Best cheap players to sign in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Regardless of players want to construct their starter squads in EA FC 25, there are plenty of excellent cheap options at every position.

FC IQ has forced players to re-wire their brains when putting together a starting 11 in Ultimate Team. Instead of Work Rates, each card has a Player Role that determines where they fit best in a formation.

A + indicates that the player is more effective in this role than others, while a ++ means that they will be among the very best in this specific role. With that in mind, Ultimate Team users must find the best fits for how they want to play.

So, here are the best budget players in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Best budget players at every position for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

For our list, we only included players that are under 5,000 UT Coins, so players with any budget have a chance of purchasing them. The Transfer Market is always changing, so these prices are all subject to change.

Strikers (ST)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Cody Gakpo Liverpool 83 3,800 Marcus Thuram Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) 83 3,200 Rasheedat Ajibade Atletico Madrid 83 4,900 Mayra Ramirez Chelsea 83 4,000 Ademola Lookman Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) 82 2,500 Artem Dovbyk AS Roma 84 1,400 Iago Aspas Celta Vigo 84 1,400 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 77 1,200 Kai Havertz Arsenal 83 1,200 Noah Okafor AC Milan (Milano FC) 78 800

Players we recommend

Marcus Thuram

Mathys Tel

Cody Gakpo







Impressive Pace, Physical stats, and Shooting stats make Marcus Thuram the perfect starting striker for any Serie A or hybrid squad. And if players like using the card, he is expected to receive a Player of The Month SBC.

Mathys Tel is an elite goal scorer who is tall, fast, and lethal in front of net. Four star skills and weak foot make this card versatile in any scenario.

Liverpool mostly uses Cody Gakpo as a winger, but the Dutchman is fantastic as a striker in EA FC 25.

Left Midfielders and Left Wingers (LM & LW)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Caitlin Foord Arsenal 85 3,800 Timo Werner Tottenham 80 3,200 Mattia Zaccagni Lazio (Latium) 83 3,000 Joao Felix Chelsea 80 2,200 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 83 2,000 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 81 1,900 Brahim Diaz Real Madrid 82 1,700 Ansu Fati Barcelona 77 1,500 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 82 1,300 Mykhalio Mudryk Chelsea 77 800

Players we recommend

Mykhalio Mudryk

Mattia Zaccagni

Leandro Trossard







For only 700 cards, it’s difficult to find a better valued card than Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger is a nightmare for fullbacks with 92 pace and also has four star skills and weak foot.

75 Passing leaves a little bit to be desired, but 87 Pace and 88 Dribbling makes Zaccagni a viable winger for starter squads.

You won’t be blowing past defenders with Leandro Trossard on the wing, but he is a reliable option who has great attributes across the board. And for the cherry on top, the Belgian outside midfielder has a five star weak foot and four star skills.

Right Midfielders and Right Wingers (RM & RM)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Clara Mateo Paris FC 85 3,800 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 82 1,600 David Neres Napoli 80 1,500 Pedro Neto Chelsea 79 1,400 Mason Greenwood Marseille 79 1,000 Athenea Real Madrid 82 950 Faustine Robert FC Fleury 91 80 900 Viktor Tsygankov Girona 83 850 Noni Madueke Chelsea 78 750 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 78 700

Players we recommend

Athenea

Viktor Tsygankov

Pedro Neto







Athena’s five star weak foot and four skills makes her a problem for defenders in the box, and 85 Pace is more than enough to beat fullbacks on the wing.

Versatility is everything with Viktor Tsygankov. Girona’s rising star can play CM, CAM, RW, and RM, but we found that he plays best out wide taking on opposing back lines.

For Premier League fans out there, Chelsea’s new signing Pedro Neto has four star skill moves and weak foot, and elite dribbling skills to embarrass defenders consistently.

Central Midfielders (CM)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid 84 3,600 Tijjani Reijnders AC Milan (Milano FC) 82 3,100 Marcel Sabitzer Borussia Dortmund 84 1,400 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 78 1,100 Matheus Luiz Nunes Manchester City 78 1,000 Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 81 950 Sara Dabritz Lyon 84 1,500 Yunus Musah AC Milan (Milano FC) 75 850 Weston McKennie Juventus 78 700 Sergi Darder Moll RCD Mallorca 82 1,300

Players we recommend

Rodrigo De Paul

Ryan Gravenberch

Tijjani Reijnders







All three of our central midfielder choices have at least four star skills and a three star weak foot making them a jack of all trades. Rodrio De Paul is a workhorse for Athletico Madrid who can control the middle of the field for a full 90 minutes.

Along the same lines, Tijjani Reijnders does just about everything above average and has 92 stamina to put a full shift in.

Ryan Gravenberch’s stats pale in comparison to other options, but the midfielder is a perfect cheap option for otherwise expensive Premier League sides.

Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Emre Can Borussia Dortmund 82 3,300 Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich 83 2,600 Moises Caicedo Chelsea 82 2,100 Ismael Bennacer AC Milan (Milano FC) 83 900 Andre-Frack Zambo Anguissa Napoli 80 700 Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich 84 2,000

Players we recommend

Emre Can

Konrad Laimer

Ismael Bennacer







Opposing attacks will have a hard time getting past these three brick walls anchoring a midfield. Emre Can, Konrad Laimer, and Ismael Bennacer are all quick, strong, and have competent enough Dribbling attributes to get out of tight spots.

Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price James Maddison Tottenham 85 3,600 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund 85 3,700 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 81 3,500 Lorenzo Pellegrini AS Roma 83 1,100 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 81 850 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 77 800 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 83 3,000 Brahim Real Madrid 82 1,600 Dani Olmo Barcelona 84 1,600

Players we recommend

Brahim

James Maddison

Julian Brandt

Dexerto

There are a lot of noteworthy starter CAM options, but these three stood out because they all have at least four star skills and weak foot, average passing, and elite dribbling to create chances in the final third.

Center-Backs (CB)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Joe Gomez Liverpool 80 4,700 Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) 84 3,300 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 80 2,700 Min Jae Kim Bayern Munich 83 2,200 Nathan Ake Manchester City 84 3,400 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 84 2,100 Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig 79 1,000 Edmond Tapsoba Bayer Leverkusen 83 900 Odilon Kossounou Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) 81 800 Danilo Juventus 82 750

Players we recommend

Benjamin Pavard

Lisandro Martinez

Edmond Tapsoba

Dexerto

Benjaim Pavard stood out as the best cheap center back because of the Jockey PlayStyle + that makes it easier to stay in position to dispose an attacker and elite Defending stats that are comparable to some of the title’s best center backs.

In a similar vein, Lisandro Martinez offers everything you would want from a shutdown at a cheap price compared to other Premier League options.

Edmond Tapsoba has the physical presence and exceptional Defending stats needed to keep a clean sheet against dangerous opponents.

Left Backs (LB)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Ferdi Kadıoglu Brighton 81 4,800 Balde Barcelona 81 1,900 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) 84 1,900 Reinildo Atletico Madrid 80 900 Antonee Robinson Fulham 79 800 David Raum RB Leipzig 81 700 Rico Henry Brentford 77 700 Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves 79 650

Players we recommend

Ferdi Kadıoglu

Balde

Federico Dimarco

Dexerto

We usually wouldn’t recommend using a right footed player at left back, but it’s impossible not to recommend Ferdi Kadioglu whose Pace, Dribbling, and Physical attributes shine in any side.

Balde isn’t the most strongest or most reliable defender, but elite Pace is all you need sometimes for a fullback to do the job properly.

Right Backs (RB)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Ashley Lawrence Chelsea 85 3,800 Malo Gusto Chelsea 80 2,900 Alexander Bah Benfica 79 1,300 Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan (FC Lombardia) 82 1,200 Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid 82 950 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli 82 850 Thierry Rendall Correia Valencia 78 850 Jonathan Clauss Nice 80 850 Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace 80 800 Saud Abdulhamid AS Roma 78 650

Players we recommend

Ashley Lawrence

Denzel Dumfries

Daniel Munoz

Dexerto

Women cards in Ultimate Team are often underpriced for how good they are in-game and that applies to Ashley Lawrence. The Chelsea fullback has everything you would want to shut down opposing wingers.

Denzel Dumfries makes up for slow Acceleration with 89 Strength and 94 Jumping, which is crucial for knocking attackers off the ball.

The Premier League has several interesting RB options, but Munoz only cost around 800 coins and does the job well enough.

Goalkeepers (GK)

Player Club OVR Estimated Price Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 84 4,700 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 85 4,600 Lukas Hradecky Bayer Leverkusn 84 2,200 Paulo Gazzaniga Girona 82 2,200 Andre Onana Manchester United 83 2,000 David Raya Arsenal 83 1,900

Players we recommend

Guglielmo Vicario

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Lukas Hradecky

Dexerto

You could make the case that Giorgi Mamardashvili is the best cheap card on the Transfer Market in EA FC 25. The shot stopper’s attributes are well beyond what you would expect from a starting goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario is the best starter goalkeeper for Premier League teams and Lukas Hradecky is the best first keeper choice for Bundesliga squads.

For more on EA FC 25, check out our guides on the best RUSH players in EA FC 25 under 79 overall and how to fix menu lag in Ultimate Team.