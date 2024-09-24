GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best cheap players to sign in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Regardless of players want to construct their starter squads in EA FC 25, there are plenty of excellent cheap options at every position.

FC IQ has forced players to re-wire their brains when putting together a starting 11 in Ultimate Team. Instead of Work Rates, each card has a Player Role that determines where they fit best in a formation.

A + indicates that the player is more effective in this role than others, while a ++ means that they will be among the very best in this specific role. With that in mind, Ultimate Team users must find the best fits for how they want to play.

So, here are the best budget players in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Best budget players at every position for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

For our list, we only included players that are under 5,000 UT Coins, so players with any budget have a chance of purchasing them. The Transfer Market is always changing, so these prices are all subject to change.

Strikers (ST)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Cody GakpoLiverpool 833,800
Marcus ThuramInter Milan (Lombardia FC)833,200
Rasheedat AjibadeAtletico Madrid 834,900
Mayra Ramirez Chelsea 834,000
Ademola Lookman Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio)822,500
Artem DovbykAS Roma 841,400
Iago Aspas Celta Vigo841,400
Mathys Tel Bayern Munich771,200
Kai Havertz Arsenal 831,200
Noah Okafor AC Milan (Milano FC)78800

Players we recommend

  • Marcus Thuram
  • Mathys Tel
  • Cody Gakpo
Impressive Pace, Physical stats, and Shooting stats make Marcus Thuram the perfect starting striker for any Serie A or hybrid squad. And if players like using the card, he is expected to receive a Player of The Month SBC.

Mathys Tel is an elite goal scorer who is tall, fast, and lethal in front of net. Four star skills and weak foot make this card versatile in any scenario.

Liverpool mostly uses Cody Gakpo as a winger, but the Dutchman is fantastic as a striker in EA FC 25.

Left Midfielders and Left Wingers (LM & LW)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Caitlin Foord Arsenal 853,800
Timo Werner Tottenham 803,200
Mattia ZaccagniLazio (Latium) 833,000
Joao Felix Chelsea 802,200
Leandro TrossardArsenal 832,000
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 811,900
Brahim Diaz Real Madrid 821,700
Ansu Fati Barcelona 771,500
Anthony GordonNewcastle 821,300
Mykhalio Mudryk Chelsea 77800

Players we recommend

  • Mykhalio Mudryk
  • Mattia Zaccagni
  • Leandro Trossard
For only 700 cards, it’s difficult to find a better valued card than Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger is a nightmare for fullbacks with 92 pace and also has four star skills and weak foot.

75 Passing leaves a little bit to be desired, but 87 Pace and 88 Dribbling makes Zaccagni a viable winger for starter squads.

You won’t be blowing past defenders with Leandro Trossard on the wing, but he is a reliable option who has great attributes across the board. And for the cherry on top, the Belgian outside midfielder has a five star weak foot and four star skills.

Right Midfielders and Right Wingers (RM & RM)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Clara Mateo Paris FC 853,800
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 821,600
David Neres Napoli 801,500
Pedro NetoChelsea 791,400
Mason Greenwood Marseille 791,000
Athenea Real Madrid 82950
Faustine RobertFC Fleury 9180900
Viktor TsygankovGirona 83850
Noni Madueke Chelsea 78750
Brennan JohnsonTottenham 78700

Players we recommend

  • Athenea
  • Viktor Tsygankov
  • Pedro Neto
Athena’s five star weak foot and four skills makes her a problem for defenders in the box, and 85 Pace is more than enough to beat fullbacks on the wing.

Versatility is everything with Viktor Tsygankov. Girona’s rising star can play CM, CAM, RW, and RM, but we found that he plays best out wide taking on opposing back lines.

For Premier League fans out there, Chelsea’s new signing Pedro Neto has four star skill moves and weak foot, and elite dribbling skills to embarrass defenders consistently.

Central Midfielders (CM)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid 843,600
Tijjani ReijndersAC Milan (Milano FC)823,100
Marcel Sabitzer Borussia Dortmund 841,400
Ryan GravenberchLiverpool 781,100
Matheus Luiz NunesManchester City781,000
Conor GallagherAtletico Madrid 81950
Sara DabritzLyon841,500
Yunus MusahAC Milan (Milano FC)75850
Weston McKennieJuventus 78700
Sergi Darder MollRCD Mallorca 821,300

Players we recommend

  • Rodrigo De Paul
  • Ryan Gravenberch
  • Tijjani Reijnders
All three of our central midfielder choices have at least four star skills and a three star weak foot making them a jack of all trades. Rodrio De Paul is a workhorse for Athletico Madrid who can control the middle of the field for a full 90 minutes.

Along the same lines, Tijjani Reijnders does just about everything above average and has 92 stamina to put a full shift in.

Ryan Gravenberch’s stats pale in comparison to other options, but the midfielder is a perfect cheap option for otherwise expensive Premier League sides.

Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Emre CanBorussia Dortmund823,300
Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich832,600
Moises Caicedo Chelsea822,100
Ismael Bennacer AC Milan (Milano FC)83900
Andre-Frack Zambo Anguissa Napoli80700
Georgia StanwayBayern Munich 842,000

Players we recommend

  • Emre Can
  • Konrad Laimer
  • Ismael Bennacer
Opposing attacks will have a hard time getting past these three brick walls anchoring a midfield. Emre Can, Konrad Laimer, and Ismael Bennacer are all quick, strong, and have competent enough Dribbling attributes to get out of tight spots.

Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
James Maddison Tottenham 853,600
Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund853,700
Dominik SzoboszlaiLiverpool813,500
Lorenzo PellegriniAS Roma 831,100
Eberechi EzeCrystal Palace 81850
Justin KluivertBournemouth 77800
Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 833,000
Brahim Real Madrid 821,600
Dani OlmoBarcelona 841,600

Players we recommend

  • Brahim
  • James Maddison
  • Julian Brandt
There are a lot of noteworthy starter CAM options, but these three stood out because they all have at least four star skills and weak foot, average passing, and elite dribbling to create chances in the final third.

Center-Backs (CB)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Joe GomezLiverpool804,700
Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan (Lombardia FC)843,300
Jean-Clair TodiboWest Ham802,700
Min Jae KimBayern Munich832,200
Nathan Ake Manchester City843,400
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United842,100
Lukas KlostermannRB Leipzig 791,000
Edmond TapsobaBayer Leverkusen 83900
Odilon KossounouAtalanta (Bergamo Calcio) 81800
Danilo Juventus 82750

Players we recommend

  • Benjamin Pavard
  • Lisandro Martinez
  • Edmond Tapsoba
Benjaim Pavard stood out as the best cheap center back because of the Jockey PlayStyle + that makes it easier to stay in position to dispose an attacker and elite Defending stats that are comparable to some of the title’s best center backs.

In a similar vein, Lisandro Martinez offers everything you would want from a shutdown at a cheap price compared to other Premier League options.

Edmond Tapsoba has the physical presence and exceptional Defending stats needed to keep a clean sheet against dangerous opponents.

Left Backs (LB)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Ferdi KadıogluBrighton814,800
Balde Barcelona 811,900
Federico DimarcoInter Milan (Lombardia FC)841,900
ReinildoAtletico Madrid 80900
Antonee RobinsonFulham79800
David RaumRB Leipzig 81700
Rico HenryBrentford 77700
Rayan Ait-NouriWolves 79650

Players we recommend

  • Ferdi Kadıoglu
  • Balde
  • Federico Dimarco
We usually wouldn’t recommend using a right footed player at left back, but it’s impossible not to recommend Ferdi Kadioglu whose Pace, Dribbling, and Physical attributes shine in any side.

Balde isn’t the most strongest or most reliable defender, but elite Pace is all you need sometimes for a fullback to do the job properly.

Right Backs (RB)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Ashley Lawrence Chelsea 853,800
Malo GustoChelsea 802,900
Alexander BahBenfica791,300
Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan (FC Lombardia)821,200
Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid 82950
Giovanni Di LorenzoNapoli82850
Thierry Rendall CorreiaValencia 78850
Jonathan ClaussNice 80850
Daniel MunozCrystal Palace 80800
Saud AbdulhamidAS Roma78650

Players we recommend

  • Ashley Lawrence
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Daniel Munoz
Women cards in Ultimate Team are often underpriced for how good they are in-game and that applies to Ashley Lawrence. The Chelsea fullback has everything you would want to shut down opposing wingers.

Denzel Dumfries makes up for slow Acceleration with 89 Strength and 94 Jumping, which is crucial for knocking attackers off the ball.

The Premier League has several interesting RB options, but Munoz only cost around 800 coins and does the job well enough.

Goalkeepers (GK)

PlayerClubOVREstimated Price
Guglielmo VicarioTottenham 844,700
Giorgi MamardashviliValencia 854,600
Lukas HradeckyBayer Leverkusn842,200
Paulo GazzanigaGirona 822,200
Andre OnanaManchester United 832,000
David Raya Arsenal 831,900

Players we recommend

  • Guglielmo Vicario
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili
  • Lukas Hradecky
You could make the case that Giorgi Mamardashvili is the best cheap card on the Transfer Market in EA FC 25. The shot stopper’s attributes are well beyond what you would expect from a starting goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario is the best starter goalkeeper for Premier League teams and Lukas Hradecky is the best first keeper choice for Bundesliga squads.

For more on EA FC 25, check out our guides on the best RUSH players in EA FC 25 under 79 overall and how to fix menu lag in Ultimate Team.

