AMD announces RX 7900 XT & XTX RDNA 3 GPUs, starting at $899

AMD has finally announced the RX 7900 XT & XTX RDNA 3 graphics cards. The GPUs will be released December 13th, starting at $899.

AMD has finally announced its new-generation RDNA 3-based graphics cards during their “together we advance_gaming” presentation. the brand-new GPUs hope to increase performance and efficiency to the higher end of the GPU stack, compared to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series, and namely the RTX 4090.

Dr. Lisa Su took to the stage and showed off that AMD technology is in dozens of devices. That’s not just limited to desktop GPUs, but game consoles, cars, and more. But, she also stresses that AMD “loves the DIY market”.

The graphics cards that have been announced are the RX 7900 XT, in addition to the RX 7900 XTX, which is slightly more powerful and is set to feature 24GB of GDDR6 RAM.

The brand-new RDNA 3 graphics cards are currently pipped to launch on December 13. The AMD RX 7900 XT will start at $899, while the RX 7900 XTX will retail for just $999.

AMD has undercut Nvidia’s high-end

AMD has undercut Nvidia at the higher end of its product stack. This may prove to be an issue for Nvidia. As the AMD RX 7900 brings the fight to the RTX 4080 and 4090. AMD has an option here to keep undercutting Nvidia this generation, to entice more users to Team Red.

With rumors around that the GPUs will be in good supply over the holiday season, this could be a huge boon for AMD. This also disrupts the entire stack of RTX 40-series graphics cards. It’ll be incredibly interesting to see how Nvidia responds.

RDNA 3 performance promises generational performance uplift

TSMC’s 5nm process node will be packaged alongside a brand-new chiplet-style design that we’ve seen on AMD’s CPUs. However, we have not yet seen if RDNA 3 will manage to imitate the same gains as we saw with Ryzen.

The RX 7900 XTX has a total of 61 TFlops of power, with 58 billion transistors. RDNA 3 also yields a 52% performance per watt gain over previous-generation graphics cards. They also promise 2.7x boost to AI tasks.

AMD also claims that the new RDNA 3 graphics cards will come with bolstered Ray-Tracing performance, which results in a 50% boost. The company showed off new gaming partnerships like Forspoken and The Callisto Protocol.

The AMD RX 7900 XT and XTX show a generational performance uplift of [XX] compared to AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics cards. AMD is positioning the RX 7900 XTX up to 1.7x faster in 4K performance versus the RX 6950X.

AMD shows off FSR 3

FSR 3 is an update, and a rival to Nvidia’s DLSS. They claim that FSR 3 will be able to achieve up to 2x the performance of FSR 2. The new update is expected to launch later in 2023.

AMD RX 7900 XTX vs Nvidia RTX 4090

In this generation, it’s likely that Nvidia will keep the performance crown with its 450W RTX 4090. However, AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards will also come with an updated DisplayPort 2.1 spec. This will allow for displays to show off higher framerates at higher resolutions, something that the RTX 4090 is not able to output. Not to mention, there’s no melting 12VHPWR adapter, too. AMD’s scathing rebuttal of the RTX 4090 was also on display. But, at $999 versus $1599. It’s a bit of a no-brainer.

We still have to wait and see independent benchmarks, so hang on tight for a definitive answer.