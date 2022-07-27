AMD tackles Nvidia Broadcast with its new noise suppression software

Joel Loynds . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

After an accidental leak of its new software, AMD has officially released its take on noise suppression in a bid to compete with Nvidia.

Content creators on AMD’s hardware, rejoice, as a direct competitor for Nvidia’s excellent RTX Broadcast suite is now available – with a major catch.

The latest update for the Adrenalin software, 22.7.1, will bring AMD’s Noise Suppression tool to the masses. Rather than using ‘AI’, as Nvidia likes to put it, AMD will opt for using deep learning, real-time algorithms, much like their supersampling alternative, FSR.

AMD’s Adrenalin software is intended to take control over certain functions, allowing the hardware to make the calls on power consumption and image quality. Now, the software also allows those who stream, create content or communicate a lot with friends over apps like Discord to block out the sounds around them without the need for noise gates, or professional setups.

Nvidia Broadcast has set the bar incredibly high, with our own tests managing to block out entire background conversations, traffic, and building work being done. It has improved since its launch, with the quality of output going from great to excellent over the course of two years.

Much like Nvidia’s software, the AMD Noise Suppression is hardware locked. Currently, Noise Suppression is limited to Ryzen 5000 CPUs and higher, as well as Radeon RX 6000 series or higher GPUs.

As such, we’ve no real way to test this feature out as of right now, although it’s to be expected that a lot of real-world tests and comparisons will probably begin to crawl out of the woodwork soon enough.

AMD has taken note of how Nvidia requires about three different apps to use their software for different functions and has integrated the Noise Suppression straight into the Adrenaline software itself. The company has also updated its software to include performance boosts for various games, including Minecraft, and Variable Rate Shading for Valorant, among others.

Variable Rate Shading is a technology that ‘coarsely’ shades areas of the game that aren’t as important, allowing performance to be increased.