AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Price, specs & release date rumors

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is poised to be the company’s flagship graphics card. We’ve assembled everything that you need to know about the upcoming GPU right here.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is what some sources are calling AMD’s competitor to the RTX 4090. The RDNA 3 graphics card will be based on the Navi 31 chip. Navi 31 is the top-tier RDNA 3 chip and will have a host of nifty new technology. It will reportedly feature an MCM design, in addition to a 3D V-cache, much like AMD’s CPUs.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX potential specs

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will reportedly feature AMD’s top-shelf Navi 31 chip, which will be split between the XT and XTX variants. The XTX model will feature more VRAM, and more cores, and be just that bit faster than the vanilla RX 7900 XT.

Cores: 12288

Memory: 24GB GDDR6

Memory Bus: 384-bit

Bandwidth: 960 GB/s

Infinity cache: 192MB

These are unconfirmed and based on rumors. We expect that these specifications will change once AMD announces the GPU fully at its event on November 3, 2022. Power consumption is a concern for many users, and we expect that the GPU will hover around or exceed the 335W TDP of the AMD Radeon 6950X.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will be released in late November. We expect that AMD will release its flagship RDNA 3 graphics card shortly after an on-stream reveal on November 3rd. We expect to have a more solid date after AMD announces the GPU officially.

However, AMD should want to make it to market soon in order to strategically maneuver themselves around the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 releases. Nvidia currently has the edge when it comes to the release date, however, AMD can now attempt to undercut Nvidia, especially as this AMD GPU may be competitive with Nvidia’s halo card.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX price speculation

AMD’s flagship graphics card will undoubtedly be expensive. We currently expect it to retail for above $1200. This would be a prime price point for the GPU, as AMD has a window to undercut the Nvidia RTX 4090’s $1599 MSRP. If Team Red manages to outmaneuver Nvidia. It’s likely that AMD will also attempt to do this in the mid-range of the RDNA 3 stack of graphics cards, too.

The price war could be interesting, as Nvidia could be forced to lower the price of their $1199 RTX 4080 if AMD chooses to place a more powerful card in the GPU stack at a lower MSRP.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RTX 4090: Which is faster?

The RTX 4090 is the fastest graphics card out right now. It’s difficult to say for certain which graphics card will be faster until we have performed independent testing. However, it should be noted that AMD’s graphics cards may be powerful, but they lack the software experience of Nvidia. That is to say, you will be missing out on features like Reflex, DLSS, Broadcast, and more.

Are AMD graphics cards worth it?

AMD GPUs are just as capable in terms of rasterization performance as Nvidia’s counterparts. AMD graphics cards usually undercut Nvidia GPUs in some way, too. This means that AMD graphics cards are often better value in terms of pure performance compared to Nvidia.

Additionally, AMD’s drivers have proven to mature over time. However, they also struggle to keep up with Nvidia’s AI features. DLSS can increase performance dramatically, while FSR just isn’t quite as good.

Ultimately, you’re still going to get great raw performance, but some of the trimmings such as software can be a little bit lacking by comparison.