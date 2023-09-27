Best GPU for Counter-Strike 2: AMD, Nvidia & Intel

Choosing the right graphics card, or GPU, for your PC to play Counter-Strike 2 won’t cost the arm and a leg you think it will.

With the release of Counter-Strike 2 coming up, and a small graphical leap, it could be time to upgrade your PC. Maybe you’re building for the first time, buying a prebuilt PC or gaming laptop to get off that old machine of yours.

So what graphics card do you need? Is Counter-Strike 2 that intensive on the GPU that you need to upgrade? Well, no. Counter-Strike 2 will run on pretty much anything from the last 10 years. However, older hardware isn’t going to really cut it if you want those high refresh rates. So if you’re happy with your GTX 650 and i7-3770K, you can probably stop reading here.

If you’re not happy with years-old hardware and want to squeeze the most performance out of Counter-Strike 2, we’ve got some recommendations.

Before we begin though, consider your gaming habits. If you’re only going to be playing CS2 and other esports games outside of the Call of Duty circle, you can settle on a mid to low-tier GPU and still get some incredible performance.

However, if you plan on playing a normal amount of Counter-Strike 2, and some other games, give yourself the headroom required.

We’re also far out from the crypto bubble ever reforming, so GPU prices are back to some kind of normality. This means those on a budget will absolutely be able to find something to power their game.

1. Nvidia RTX 4070

For the best performance and access to software to assist with your playing, the Nvidia RTX 4070 is the king. While Counter-Strike 2 won’t take advantage of DLSS supersampling – yet – Valve has incorporated Nvidia Reflex into the mix.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Nvidia Reflex is a piece of software that reduces the latency between your physical actions on the mouse and keyboard, and the screen. It allows you to have enhanced reactions by reducing this physical latency. In shooters like CS2, this could mean the difference between a round-winning kill or loss.

Nvidia GPUs for Counter-Strike 2 are the best option

At 1080p, you’ll see frame rates of over 300FPS when playing at max visual settings with a 4070. Attach a high refresh rate monitor to the mix, and you’ll be on one of those monster sprees – theoretically. Remember, pushing money into your PC won’t increase your skill, but it will make things far smoother.

2. Nvidia RTX 4060

The weaker of the three “mid-tier” GPUs from Nvidia at the moment, but also the most cost-efficient. Coming in at $299, not only does it unlock DLSS 3 for your entire game library, but it wipes the floor with CS2 at 1080p. You’ll even get great 1440p performance if higher resolutions are your jam.

As of right now, the RTX 4060 has a bad reputation, but for those looking to find a cheaper alternative to the current Nvidia software ecosystem (Reflex, Broadcast, etc.), there’s no real better option.

From gazing at other benchmarks, the RTX 4060 will sink to as low as 200FPS, and then shoot back to 300FPS in other areas. Locking V-Sync to your monitor’s refresh rate will stop any major dips.

3. Intel Arc A770

The Intel Arc first-generation GPUs often get overlooked. While not the most powerful, they offer an excellent low-cost entry point to some fantastic 1080p performance. CSGO originally had issues with the Intel Arc GPU series, mostly due to the way Intel handled DirectX 9 games on the hardware. With CS2 moving to Source 2, and leaving DX9 behind, this isn’t a problem anymore.

You’ll get incredible performance at 1080p with the A770, as well as the lesser A750. If you’re after 1440p, you might be able to hit those high frames needed for high-refresh monitors, but with this GPU we’d recommend sticking with 1080p.

Intel is continually improving the performance of the Arc GPU range, and with CS2 only on the cusp of launching, expect a driver or two to fix any issues.

4. AMD RX 7800 XT

Not only did AMD’s latest card get our coveted 5/5, but it’s currently one of the best graphics cards on the market today. The GPU provides fantastic performance across the board, but expect a small dip in 4K performance if that’s your bag. CSGO ran at a cool 229FPS at 4K, but CS2 is a little more graphics intensive than its predecessor. While we’d probably stick to a maximum of 1440p regardless for esports titles, you’re getting a fantastic GPU in terms of raw performance.

Where the AMD 7800 XT is hindered is a lack of access to Nvidia Reflex. Both it and the Intel cards can’t access Nvidia’s software in any capacity. If it’s become a crucial point of your gameplay experience, we’d probably still recommend sticking with Team Green.

5. Nvidia RTX 3060

A last-generation card, but the RTX 3060 is the sweet spot for both high-end 1080p performance and price. If you can find it on discount. Currently, the RTX 4060 is the same price at MSRP, but on Newegg, you can find the RTX 3060 for much less. If you’re willing to risk a pre-owned GPU, Newegg also supplies those for a steeper discount.

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular GPUs in gaming and will continue to be for some time. Its staggering performance at 1080p is the perfect option for those wanting to get great at CS2 without the massive baggage of cost.

