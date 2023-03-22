Valve reveals Counter-Strike 2: Source 2 update with complete overhaul of CS:GO, graphics, smokes, more

Valve has officially revealed Counter-Strike 2, an overhaul of CS:GO with improved maps, graphics, and all new features, after years of rumors and hype.

In a surprise reveal on March 22, Valve uploaded three unique videos showing off new features.

The game will release in Summer 2023, with no official date yet revealed. But, a limited test beta is available today, for select players.

The full release will be free to all players in Summer.

The update will also include an update to tickrate, in addition to visual changes. The game will now use a ‘subtick’ system.

“Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come,” Valve said.

Article continues after ad

What is in Counter-Strike 2?

You can watch all three videos below:

Counter-Strike 2: Levelling up the world

The first video focuses on improved maps, with new lighting and more.

Counter-Strike 2: Responsive smokes

Valve dedicated a whole video to new smokes, which are being dubbed ‘responsive.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Valve says: “Smoke now has the ability to interact with other gameplay events, creating new opportunities. Bullets and HE grenades can push smoke to briefly clear sightlines or expand occlusion.”

Smoke will also “fill spaces naturally” and react to lighting.

Counter-Strike 2: Sub-tick servers

Instead of a traditional tick rate system, CS2 will use “Sub-tick”.

“Sub-tick updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2. Previously, the server only evaluated the world in discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick update architecture, servers know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a ‘nade is thrown.”

Article continues after ad

“As a result, regardless of tick rate, your moving and shooting will be equally responsive and your grenades will always land the same way.”

Skins in Counter-Strike 2

Valve has also confirmed that skins and all other items in your CS:GO inventory will transfer over to Counter-Strike 2.

They also say that these items will be unchanged but will benefit from the improved lighting in Counter-Strike 2.

This is a developing story. More details to come.