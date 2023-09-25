Best laptops for Counter-Strike 2

Thinking of upgrading your old laptop or maybe making the switch to something a little more portable? We have some excellent options for you.

Laptops and Counter-Strike 2 is an incredibly easy conversation to have in 2023. Between the hardware requirements not being exceptionally high, and the tech inside laptops now being pretty much on par with desktop builds, there’s never been a better time to start looking.

You’ll also notice that a lot of the laptops we’re recommending come with Nvidia graphics cards. This isn’t favoritism, but logical steps to give you the best performance. AMD’s FSR supersampling works on any GPU, but a key new feature in Counter-Strike 2 is Nvidia Reflex.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nvidia Reflex will give you much better responsiveness as you play, reducing the time it takes for your screen to register your mouse inputs. This makes it an invaluable part of any serious gamer who wants to play Counter-Strike 2 while on the move.

1. Razer Blade 14

Dexerto

Key specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8 core, 16 thread, up to 5.2GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8 core, 16 thread, up to 5.2GHz) RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600MHz

16GB DDR5-5600MHz GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6, 140W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6, 140W) Display: 14-inch 16:10 Mini LED (QHD 240Hz)

14-inch 16:10 Mini LED (QHD 240Hz) Battery: 68.1 Whr (230W power adapter)

68.1 Whr (230W power adapter) Storage: 2x 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

2x 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home IO: 2x USB 4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm combo jack

2x USB 4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm combo jack Features : Anodized Aluminum unibody chassis, vapor chamber cooling, glass trackpad.

: Anodized Aluminum unibody chassis, vapor chamber cooling, glass trackpad. Price: $2,699.99

The smallest of the trio of laptops Razer puts out every year, the Razer Blade 14 packs some serious power. It comes equipped with a laptop-grade RTX 4070, offering unmatched performance in at this tier. While considerably more expensive than a lot of the competition on the market, the Razer Blade 14 is a prime candidate for those wanting a laptop that lasts them a while.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Counter-Strike 2 is going to be Valve’s main esports title – outside of Dota 2 – for at least the next decade, if Global Offensive is anything to go by. With the hardware onboard the Razer Blade 14 is effectively future-proofed, thanks to the inclusion of its powerful CPU and GPU, you should be playing Counter-Strike 2 well into the 2030s.

Along with the 4070 onboard, you’re getting killer specs with DDR5 RAM and an excellent AMD 7000 processor. It’s far more efficient in terms of power draw than previous generations, but we’d still recommend investing in a meaty power bank or keeping the charger close if you intend to play Counter-Strike 2 away from the desk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The panel included will also help you hit those super high refresh rates that top-level esports require of you.

2. MSI GF Series

Dexerto

A swing away from the elaborate and expensive, the MSI GF Series laptops are great budget options for those without the cash to drop on our top recommendations. Usually found in plenty of deals with a sub-$1000 price tag, you can save a hefty amount of money and still have a capable gaming laptop to get in your rounds of Counter-Strike 2.

Article continues after ad

The specs won’t blow anyone away, but tests coming out of the CS2 beta seem to indicate that this hardware level will still get you those esports-ready refresh rates. Even the laptop’s panel itself will hit 144Hz, more than enough for those hitting the higher ranks for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Rather than recommending just a singular laptop, take the time to consider your budget with the MSI GF series. The last generation (12th-gen Intel and RT 30-series) might seem a little out of date at this point, but if you intend to only play esports-level games, the older hardware will still pack a punch.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’re considering playing more than just CS2 or Valorant, and want the assistance of DLSS 3, we’d take a look at any of the laptops with an RTX 40-series GPU inside too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D

Dexerto

Key specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (16 core, 32 thread, up to 5.4GHz, 128MB L3 cache)

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (16 core, 32 thread, up to 5.4GHz, 128MB L3 cache) RAM: 32GB DDR5-4800MHz

32GB DDR5-4800MHz GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6, 175W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6, 175W) Display: 17-inch 16:9 LCD (WQHD 240Hz)

17-inch 16:9 LCD (WQHD 240Hz) Battery: 68.1 Whr (230W power adapter)

68.1 Whr (230W power adapter) Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home IO: 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 3.5mm combo jack, LAN port

2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 3.5mm combo jack, LAN port Weight: 3.0KG

3.0KG Features : Liquid metal vapor chamber cooling, 225W max power draw, Dolby Atmos speakers

: Liquid metal vapor chamber cooling, 225W max power draw, Dolby Atmos speakers Price: £3,799.99

A tricky one to recommend, as it’s currently quite hard to get in the US. However, with some patience, it should start shipping soon in the States.

Article continues after ad

The ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D is for those who want nothing but the best. We’re talking about the fastest laptop chip currently available on the market, paired with one of the better laptop GPUs around. Between having access to the full suite of Nvidia tools to assist with your Counter-Strike 2 games, the Scar 17 X3D comes with a 240Hz panel inside.

Article continues after ad

That X3D isn’t just a branding thing either, as the AMD 3D V-Cache offers even more power for gaming purposes over its non-3D variants. While the regular chip is still far and away one of the better laptop CPUs around at the moment, if you can snag the X3D version, you’ll be getting the best price-performance ratio.

Article continues after ad

This is one of those ‘desktop replacement’ laptops, and probably won’t last long off its charge. However, those truly invested in gaming and need something to rage quit into after a bad round of Counter-Strike 2, will find this to be a worthy investment.

Article continues after ad

4. Asus ROG Zephyrus (2023)

ASUS

Key specs

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 7940 HS or AMD 7735HS

: AMD Ryzen 9 7940 HS or AMD 7735HS GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Panel : 14-inches, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz

: 14-inches, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz Storage : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5

It is one of our favorite laptops that sees a continual refresh year after year. The ROG Zephyrus from Asus is a perfect blend of powerful components and a great price tag.

The latest edition comes equipped with an RTX 4060, which we’ve determined elsewhere that the desktop and laptop versions are perfectly viable. Especially in a low-resource game like Counter-Strike 2.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the 2023 version comes with the excellently efficient AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, which should let you squeak out some rounds of CS2 before the battery runs out.

Article continues after ad

This will be ideal for those who want to game on the go or those who don’t have a large setup. If you’re a setup nomad, the 165Hz screen will be more than enough as you do battle with randoms on the ranked ladders. For those who want to make the move to an even higher frame rate, the lack of HDMI 2.1 might be an issue, but grabbing a USB-C to DisplayPort adapter will fix that right up.

Article continues after ad

5. Acer Predator Helios 16

Key specs

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 CPU: Intel i9-13900HX

Intel i9-13900HX RAM: 16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5 Display: 16″ WQXGA 240Hz LCD

16″ WQXGA 240Hz LCD Storage: 1x 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

1x 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home IO: 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x microSD card slot

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x microSD card slot Price: $2,299.99

One of our latest laptops that have graced our review section, the Acer Predator Helios 16 is an extremely powerful and perfect accompaniment for any non-desktop PC player. Got peripherals you love, but hate the fact that your laptop causes a spaghetti dinner to be made with the wires? The Helios 16 features a jut out the back with two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port for easy cable management.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve turned off all the various customizations and flourishes that Acer thinks are cool, the Helios 16 is a fantastic laptop for high-end esports and those just starting. The RTX 4080 and 13900HX onboard are a combo not to be messed with, as it’ll dominate just about any game currently available – least of all Counter-Strike 2.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.