AMD tries to take on Nvidia Reflex again in latest driver update
AMD is trying to take on Nvidia Reflex for the second time with an update to their Anti-Lag mode that helps reduce latency in some of your favorite games.
Just a few years ago, AMD launched their Anti-Lag mode for RDNA graphics cards in an attempt to reduce latency in various video games.
Nvidia joined the fold in 2020, releasing Nvidia Reflex to the masses, and has since continued adding a wide variety of titles that support it.
AMD is attempting to take on Nvidia yet again with Anti-Lag+, available in the latest 23.9.1 GPU driver update.
AMD updates Anti-Lag mode with latest GPU update
On September 6, 2023, AMD Released the 23.9.1 Adrenalin Edition graphics card driver update for users of all RDNA-based GPUs across desktop and laptop versions.
In the update, AMD added Anti-Lag+, a new version of their existing latency-focused mode that is now available for RDNA 3 GPUs like the newly released Raedon 7800 XT.
“Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing per-game profiling to intelligently pace frames further reducing input lag on RDNA 3 based Radeon GPUs,” AMD said in the patch notes.
AMD went into detail about how it works on the official page for Anti-Lag+: “With AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+, applying frame alignment within the game code itself, allowing for a better frame syncing which leads to even lower latency and great gaming experiences.”
Games supported by Anti-Lag+ on AMD 7000 Series GPUs
Here are the games supported by Anti-Lag+:
- Apex Legends
- Overwatch 2
- Borderlands 3
- Dying Light 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Resident Evil 4
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Fortnite
- The Last of Us: Part 1
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Forspoken
Head over to the AMD Adrenalin app to update your graphics card driver to check out Anti-Lag+. For more tech news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.