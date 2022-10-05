Intel Arc A750 & A770 reviews show off impressive performance, with some caveats

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The lid has been lifted on Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 graphics cards. As a part of a turbulent launch, many thought that these GPUs would never see the light of day, but they have managed to impress reviewers, with a few crucial issues.

Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 reviews have landed, and these Alchemist-based cards were never going to set the house on fire, unlike the upcoming RTX 4090. Instead, they look to target the mid-range, looking to target the RX 6600 and incredibly popular RTX 3060.

Linus on the Intel Arc A750 & A770: “I’m asking you to give Intel Arc a shot”

Linus Tech Tips dives deep on the A770 and A750 graphics cards in their review, which you can view below.

In their testing, Intel’s Arc GPUs manage to perform admirably and generally manage to keep up with the likes of the RTX 3060 in many cases when gaming at 1080p in titles like Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. But, it’s not all sunshine and roses for Intel’s first dedicated GPU outing.

The main issue with the Intel Arc A750 and A770 appears to be how the GPUs manage to handle games running on the older DirectX 9 and Direct X 11 standards. There, on many occasions in titles like CS:GO, the cards would showcase erratic behavior, and significantly lags behind the Nvidia RTX 3050 and 3060 models respectively.

However, Intel entering the GPU market does give the GPU market as a whole some needed competition, for too long have Nvidia and AMD simply been the default choices, and at competitive prices, the Intel Arc GPUs look to carve out their own little niche, though there are some significant driver-based roadblocks in the way.

Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 appear to be far from perfect

Linus then goes on to make the statement that these GPUs are still relatively expensive for the performance that you get out of them. However, this is the first time that Intel has ever produced consumer graphics cards, so as ever with any first-generation product, there are going to be at least a few caveats.

But, regardless, it’s an endearing first effort from Intel, and we hope to see them iterate on the GPUs in the future, even after their potential cancellation, as we reported back in July.

In their review, Linus Sebastian states: “I’m asking you to give Intel Arc a shot. You might not get as many FPS, but I think it’s safe to say that you’ll have a more interesting hardware experience than a 3060 owner will.”

Only time will tell if Intel manages to keep up its consumer GPU division, and while the Arc A750 and A770 are not the most groundbreaking GPU releases we’ve seen, it’s brilliant to see a new player enter the market. Admittedly, with a handful of bumps in the road, but the fact that these are going to even be released is still a marvel.