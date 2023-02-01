Intel Arc A750 GPU gets price cut & huge driver update

Today Intel has announced that the Arc A750 GPU will be getting a $30 price cut, in addition to a huge driver update to improve performance.

Intel’s Arc Graphics cards didn’t have the smoothest launch, with promising specifications that managed to perform in gaming titles but never really rocked the boat. The GPU was also lambasted for having relatively poor performance in DirectX 9 titles since the architecture used to develop Intel’s entire lineup was mainly based around modern titles, using newer versions of DirectX 12.

Arc A750 starts at just $249

However, today, Intel has announced that it has improved performance, and slashed the price of its Arc A750 GPU from $289 to just $249, no doubt making it a much more attractive option to gamers. Many Arc A750 GPUs started at around $329, but we expect that this aggressive price cut will move the board partner options down a little bit.

The A750’s closest competitor is the RTX 3060, one of the most popular graphics cards around today, with Intel claiming that you get slightly better performance per dollar against the RTX 3060.

Intel is preparing for Battlemage and beyond

Raja Koduri, in an interview released via Intel India stated that development on the second generation of Arc graphics cards is well underway.

In another interview with Hardwareluxx, Intel’s Tom Peterson noted that the second generation of upcoming intel GPUs will likely arrive in both discrete and dedicated forms.

Regardless, it’s excellent to see Intel come back fighting for more market share in the GPU space, as more competition will ultimately mean that Nvidia and AMD have more competition. Right now, Arc is just in its early stages, and we cannot wait to see more from the company as it lands. Until then, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Intel Arc deals as the GPU becomes increasingly more competitive against the competition.

