How to enable Nvidia Reflex for Counter-Strike 2

Wondering how to turn on Nvidia Reflex for Counter-Strike 2? This quick guide helps you enable Nvidia Reflex and cut down that pesky system latency.

If you’re playing FPS games, your performance is decided by your ability to react quickly in various scenarios. While in the real world, you might have identified the enemy and pressed the trigger or mouse button at a lightning-fast speed, the game might or might not respond quickly.

This delay in processing a request from an input device to the screen via the CPU is latency. While you might have top-end hardware, like a speedy CPU, GPUs, monitors, and more, latency is still an issue. Luckily, if you’re using an Nvidia graphics card, you can cut this figure down in Counter-Strike 2 and more.

One such innovative feature,Nvidia Reflex, helps improve your gaming experience by reducing input lag, giving that extra milli-second of time and an edge over others.

How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Counter-Strike 2

Open the settings menu

Click on Video settings

Click Advanced Video

Scroll down to Nvidia Reflex Low Latency

Switch to “Enabled + Boost”

Nvidia Reflex works with your GPU to reduce your system latency. However, not all FPS games are compatible with Nvidia Reflex. Among popular FPS games, PUBG and CS: GO are the prominent titles which do not support Nvidia Reflex.

If you poke around long enough in video settings in most titles, you should be able to find Reflex present somewhere. Some games have it named as “Nvidia Reflex” under options, but in others, it is called “Enabled + Boost,” and turning it on should enable Nvidia Reflex for you.

Will Counter-Strike 2 support Nvidia Reflex?

Counter-Strike 2 will support Nvidia Reflex, and those playing the closed version currently will already be able to access it.

Additionally, Nvidia has officially confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will be compatible with Nvidia Reflex. The company says that Nvidia Reflex will reduce latency by up to 35% on Counter-Strike 2. However, this might depend on various components, including configuring your gaming PC, monitor, mouse, and more.

We ran an Nvidia Reflex test on our gaming setup and experienced a noticeable improvement in the overall game experience. The system achieved an impressive cut-down in system latency. However, you have to ensure that you are using the best components and hardware.

Is Nvidia Reflex enabled by default in all games?

In an ideal world, the low latency settings should be turned on by default. All RTX 40 series GPUs support Nvidia Reflex, which will be turned on by default.

If not, you can manually locate Nvidia Reflex in the game’s video settings and turn it on.