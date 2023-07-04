Steam Hardware Survey reveals most popular RTX 40-series GPU

June’s Steam Hardware Survey is finally here, and it’s revealed that the most popular desktop RTX 40-series graphics card is the 4070 Ti, in an unexpected turn of events.

The Steam Hardware Survey is a great way to check in on the overall PC gaming market. From what monitors people are using, which resolutions they are playing at, and what GPUs are powering most gaming systems.

This month’s edition saw us taking a keen look at which Nvidia GPUs are the most popular. The RTX 3060 is still the overall champ between its laptop and desktop variants. But, for current-generation desktop hardware, the RTX 4070 Ti appears to be the most popular new choice for PC gamers.

We called the RTX 4070 Ti “extremely well-placed as a performant 1440p GPU” in our review back in January, and since then it appears that desktop gamers have been snapping them up. The GPU now owns 0.62% of the overall market share on Steam, which is more than the next-most-popular 40-series card, the RTX 4090.

Interestingly, there are now fewer RTX 4080 users than polled last month, and a slight increase in RTX 4070 users. We’ll be very interested to see just how the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 desktop-class GPUs land in next month’s edition.

The laptop RTX 4060 makes massive gains

Thanks to a new generation of gaming laptops finally released to the public, another breakout hit appears to be the RTX 4060 laptop GPU, which holds 0.81% of Steam users polled. This is more than the desktop 4070 Ti, and could be the murmurs of the beginning of a new GPU titan in laptops. The laptop variant of the RTX 3060 currently holds the fourth spot, with 4.28% of Steam users owning a system with one in it.

Thanks to features like DLSS 3‘s frame generation, it’s possible that we see more mid-range GPUs begin to dominate the market, but nothing is likely to topple the RTX 3060’s stranglehold on the desktop and laptop gaming market any time soon.

AMD CPUs fail to make a dent

AMD might be facing some tough competition from Intel thanks to Team Blue’s sheer value proposition. The company lost 0.43% of market share last month to Intel, which could be a sign that the company needs to do more to appeal to mass-market consumers. This is something that they hope to address with the new leaks of the Ryzen 7500F, though it may be too late to claw back the lost users this generation.