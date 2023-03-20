Nvidia RTX 4060: Specs, performance & price speculation

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 is likely to be coming out incredibly soon. We’ve collated the latest leaks and rumors to bring you everything from rumored prices to specifications, and potential release dates.

The RTX 40-series is here, and with it has come a number of brand-new graphics cards to look forward to. The RTX 4090 offers astonishing performance, while the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti look to break generational boundaries. Coupled with breakthrough tech like DLSS 3, the Lovelace lineup of GPUs is incredibly exciting.

One of the most anticipated upcoming graphics cards is the RTX 4060, not to be confused with its slightly more powerful variant, the RTX 4060 Ti. The “60” class of GPU are the cards that appeal to most mainstream PC builders, as evidenced by the Steam Hardware Survey. So, with that in mind, it appears that many will likely clamor towards getting Nvidia’s humble RTX 4060 if the price is right.

With the GPU now seeing its own fair share of leaks, we’ve collated some of the most important information that you need to know.

The RTX 4060 will likely be released in late April 2023. Currently, the RTX 4070 is pipped to be released in mid-April, and Nvidia may stagger out the review of its lower-end brethren in order to leave some breathing room. This also calls into question when we might see an RTX 4060 Ti. Right now, it’s a coin toss between which GPU will launch first, as evidenced by the RTX 4070 Ti coming out before the “vanilla” RTX 4070.

It also appears that the RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti will be released pretty soon, as Twitter user KittyYYuko shared images of the Founders Edition shroud of the upcoming GPU online.

RTX 4060 price speculation

Nvidia

The RTX 4060 will likely be priced at around $499. It would end up costing slightly more than the popular RTX 3060. But, considering that the 40-series have all had a fairly significant jump in price across almost every segment, we would not be surprised to see this GPU debut at the previous pricing for the “70” series GPUs.

This also leaves room for Nvidia to price the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 between them. If true, this could be one of the most expensive “mid-range” graphics cards ever released. It also leaves an opportunity for AMD to strike back with their own mid-range GPU, which will likely undercut Nvidia’s pricing with similar rasterization performance.

RTX 4060 specifications leak

The RTX 4060 is likely to be based on the AD107 chip in Nvidia’s Lovelace lineup. While the GPU has not been officially confirmed, we have already heard numerous leaks surrounding the graphics card. Namely, it will actually have fewer CUDA cores than the vanilla RTX 3060. Though, a die-shrink and architecture switch will most likely mean that the card will indeed be faster than the 3060 itself.

Of note is that Nvidia’s mid-range offering will likely be using the standard GDDR6, rather than the faster “X” variant. This could have gone some way to mitigate possible issues when playing titles with demanding VRAM requirements like Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy.

RTX 4060 performance speculation

The main question on everyone’s lips will be just how well the RTX 4060 will perform when compared to previous-generation cards like the RTX 3070, which can now be had at bargain-bin prices if you’re looking to purchase a used GPU.

Considering the incredibly modest specs of the RTX 4060, we expect it to just about match the popular Ampere GPU, though you should likely wait until the GPU is officially announced, as we only have leaked specifications to go from for now.

However, even if the GPU is less powerful than we originally thought, it could still be a great performer at 1080p, and for esports titles such as Valorant and Overwatch 2.