AMD 7800 XT & 7700 XT GPU benchmarks leak

AMD’s next two graphics cards, the 7800 XT and 7700 XT have had their official benchmarks leaked and the results look interesting.

The latest AMD Radeon GPUs, the 7800 XT and 7700 XT might not be out yet, but we now have a clear indication of how they will perform. AMD’s mid-range GPUs are set to launch tomorrow, with reviews dropping then too with real-world results.

These benchmarks are the official tests by AMD and have been leaked by the Argentinan website HD Tecnologia. The results show more of what we already know but are still very intriguing. AMD plans to launch the cards at $499 and $449; the results seem like they could be on the money.

Of course, AMD’s raytracing performance is worse than Nvidia’s. The current throughline with the current generation of cards is that AMD’s RX 7000 GPUs make for excellent, cost-efficient gaming cards through sheer brute force and specs. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s are packed full of tech to assist with bringing the gaming performance far above their performance.

AMD’s next GPUs are the perfect match for Nvidia’s midrange fare

This narrative appears to be holding up with the RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT, with AMD’s mid-range cards coming in with impressive results. With Cyberpunk 2077’s RT Overdrive mode, against the 4060 Ti and 4070, there’s a 64% and 69% performance loss.

However, it’s not like the 4060 Ti is great at running it either way, as it runs Cyberpunk’s high graphical mode at 14FPS. The 7700 XT runs it at 5FPS.

If you look at Forza Horizon 5 at full ray tracing, the AMD cards actually manage to put up a fight. The RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT actually best the 4060 Ti and 4070 by a 2% margin.

Once you leave the raytracing and focus more on the general performance of the games, the AMD cards actually best the Nvidia. In tests, the 7700 XT bested the 4060 Ti in 16 different tests, while in those same benchmarks, the 7800 XT managed to beat the 4070 in 14 tests, and drew in one.

Both AMD 7700 XT and 7800 XT launch on September 6.