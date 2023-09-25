Best PC for Counter-Strike 2: CPUs, GPUs & more

Getting a PC for Counter-Strike 2 is not a hard task, as the game works on a massive variety of hardware. Here’s our best build & prebuilds.

PC gaming has never been easier to get into. Between PC prebuilds being solid pieces of hardware, and building your own never being simpler, getting a PC for Counter-Strike 2 is a cinch.

The hardware requirements for Counter-Strike 2 are barely a drop in the water compared to anything released in the last five years. Even hardware from around ten years ago should be able to have a fighting chance to run the title.

Of course, we need to consider the many requirements of the modern esports player. High refresh rates, Nvidia’s suite of software like Reflex and even supersampling from AMD (DLSS isn’t in CS2). Squeezing the most out of the PC to fuel a stable performance and get the better of the other teams you’ll come across.

Whether you’re diving into a surf server, or deep within the ladder rankings, here are our top recommendations for PC builds to shoot for.

Best PC builds for Counter-Strike 2

If the idea of a prebuilt PC still scares you off, building your own is always an option. You might even save a few bucks here and there sourcing your own parts. Plus, once you’ve acquired them, there are plenty of locations across the world that will help you put it together for a fee.

What we do recommend is not to go overboard. Counter-Strike 2 is not the toughest game to run, but we do want to ensure that the PC we wind up won’t be caught out after a couple of years.

Personally, our favorite components right now are all mid-tier. This includes the GPU and CPU. The current run of Nvidia RTX cards features some fantastic software, but the hardware leap over the RTX 30-series isn’t enough unless we go for the RTX 4090.

What is the best GPU for CS2?

Nvidia’s RTX 3060, 4060, and 4070 are both excellent options for CS2. We’re sticking with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series as it’ll be supported for longer than the 30-series offerings. Reflex essentially cuts down on the latency pipeline on your PC, allowing you to react faster, and have those inputs registered by the game quicker than it would usually. Pairing this with a high-refresh-rate monitor is definitely recommended.

AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs are the way forward

We also recommend looking into the 3D V-Cache CPUs, including the last generation 5800X3D. This has started to hit sub $250 prices and is still a wildly powerful CPU to add to your system. However, if you want to future-proof yourself, you’ll need to go for the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

RAM

DDR5 and DDR4 RAM aren’t supported universally across the Ryzen 5000 and 7000 chipsets. The PC you build could be locked out of faster hardware if you decide to go for the last-generation CPU. If you go the Intel route, the 13th generation will be the last to support both DDR5 and DDR4 RAM but gives you much more flexibility if you ever decide to upgrade the motherboard to the current generation of RAM.

Budget AMD PC build specs for Counter-Strike 2

GPU : RTX 4060 – $299.99 – BUY

: RTX 4060 – $299.99 – CPU : Ryzen 7 5800X3D – $329 – BUY

: Ryzen 7 5800X3D – $329 – RAM : Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2x8GB) – Currently $32.99 – BUY

: Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2x8GB) – Currently $32.99 – Motherboard : ASUS Prime B450M-A II – $79.99 – BUY

: ASUS Prime B450M-A II – $79.99 – Power supply : Corsair CX-M CX650M – $79.99 – BUY

: Corsair CX-M CX650M – $79.99 – PC Case: Cooler Master MasterBox – $39.99 – BUY

Budget Intel PC build specs for Counter-Strike 2

GPU : RTX 4060 – $299.99 – BUY

: RTX 4060 – $299.99 – CPU : Intel Core i5-13400F – Currently $207.99 – BUY

: Intel Core i5-13400F – Currently $207.99 – RAM : Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2x8GB) – Currently $32.99 – BUY

: Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2x8GB) – Currently $32.99 – Motherboard : MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi DDR4 – $169.99 – BUY

: MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi DDR4 – $169.99 – Power supply : Corsair CX-M CX650M – $79.99 – BUY

: Corsair CX-M CX650M – $79.99 – PC Case: Cooler Master MasterBox – $39.99 – BUY

Recommended AMD PC build specs for Counter-Strike 2

GPU : RTX 4070 – $549.99 – BUY

: RTX 4070 – $549.99 – CPU : Ryzen 7 7800X3D – $399 – BUY

: Ryzen 7 7800X3D – $399 – RAM : Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) – $94.99 – BUY

: Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) – $94.99 – Motherboard : ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+ – $79.99 – BUY

: ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+ – $79.99 – Power supply : Seasonic Focus PX-850 – Currently $179.99 – BUY

: Seasonic Focus PX-850 – Currently $179.99 – PC Case: Corsair 4000D Airflow – $104.99 – BUY

Recommended Intel PC build specs for Counter-Strike 2

GPU : RTX 4070 – $549.99 – BUY

: RTX 4070 – $549.99 – CPU : Intel i7-13700KF – $384.99 – BUY

: Intel i7-13700KF – $384.99 – RAM : Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) – $94.99 – BUY

: Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) – $94.99 – Motherboard : Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite – $239.99 – BUY

: Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite – $239.99 – Power supply : Seasonic Focus PX-850 – Currently $179.99 – BUY

: Seasonic Focus PX-850 – Currently $179.99 – PC Case: Corsair 4000D Airflow – $104.99 – BUY

Best prebuilt PC for Counter-Strike 2

The prebuilt PC scene is actually no longer a hellscape. That’s right, even though some builders might still turn out poor machines, a lot are absolutely perfect for a game like Counter-Strike 2. These also serve as fantastic jumping-off points for those wanting to upgrade in the future.

As we’ve already discussed, Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t require a lot of horsepower to run at a stable 60FPS. However, we want to ensure there’s enough overhead. You’ll also notice a lot of these systems will crossover with our DIY PC builds above as well.

ABS Stratos Aqua Gaming PC Intel i5 13400F GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB 16GB DDR5 5600MHz MSI B760 Thermaltake 600W Gold Price: $1399.99



IPASON Gaming PC Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700F NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti 32GB DDR5 RAM 800W GOLD PSU Price: Currently $1,949 (Usually $2499)



While these are only two of the PCs we’d recommend, you now know exactly what to hunt for across your favorite store. If Newegg isn’t your preferred shop, Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon all offer excellent options, including those from iBuyPower and more.

