Every Asus AM5 motherboard to get Zen 5 support & it’s perfect for upgrades

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Asus has confirmed that its existing series of AM5 motherboards will be able to support the upcoming Zen 5 desktop CPUs.

The release of a new CPU is an exciting time for PC gaming fans, but it can also be a bit nerve-wracking. Building a PC is expensive, and if the new CPU is not compatible with your current hardware then your wallet is going to take a beating.

Asus has published a full list of its AM5 600 series motherboards that will support the next generation Zen 5 line of desktop CPUs. It was recently spotted by WCCFTech that several Asus 600 series motherboards had received updates to their BIOS pages to indicate that they would support the AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 5’ line of desktops CPUs.

A total of 44 socket AM5 motherboards is listed, which comprises the entirety of the Asus AM5 motherboard product line. Most of these existing motherboards will need a BIOS update before the support for these next-gen processors can be implemented. The full list is as follows:

Product LineMotherboard modelBIOS Version
ROGROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME
ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO
ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE		2007
2007
2007
ROG STRIXROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX B650E-E GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING WIFI
ROG STRIX B650E-I GAMING WIFI		2007
2007
2007
2611
2613
2613
2613
2611
TUF GAMINGTUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI
TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS
TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI
TUF GAMING B650-PLUS
TUF GAMING B650-E WIFI
TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS WIFI
TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS
TUF GAMING B650M-E WIFI
TUF GAMING A620-PRO WIFI
TUF GAMING B650M-E
TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI
TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS		2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
ProArtProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
ProArt B650-CREATOR		2007
2007
PRIMEPRIME X670E-PRO WIFI
PRIME X670-P WIFI
PRIME X670-P
PRIME B650-PLUS
PRIME B650M-A WIFI II
PRIME B650M-A WIFI
PRIME B650M-A II
PRIME B650M-A
PRIME B650M-A AX II
PRIME B650M-A AX
PRIME B650M-A AX6 II
PRIME B650M-A AX6
PRIME B650M-K
PRIME B650M-R
PRIME B650M-F
PRIME A620-PLUS WIFI6
PRIME A620-PLUS WIFI
PRIME A620M-A
PRIME A620M-E
PRIME A620M-K		2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
2613
EXEX-B650M-V72613
AYWA620M-AYW WIFI2613

The Zen 5 chips are expected to make their debut at Computex 2024 in early June and are set to offer a nice upgrade to AM5 users. Of course, new motherboard designs will emerge from Asus and other manufacturers once the full capabilities of the new chips are known, but PC users in the AMD ecosystem are at least relieved of having to buy a new motherboard.

This news ties into AMD’s commitment towards keeping the AM5 platform around until at least 2025, with a spokesperson saying the company intends to support AM5 for ‘as long as possible’.

