Every Asus AM5 motherboard to get Zen 5 support & it’s perfect for upgrades

Asus has confirmed that its existing series of AM5 motherboards will be able to support the upcoming Zen 5 desktop CPUs.

The release of a new CPU is an exciting time for PC gaming fans, but it can also be a bit nerve-wracking. Building a PC is expensive, and if the new CPU is not compatible with your current hardware then your wallet is going to take a beating.

Asus has published a full list of its AM5 600 series motherboards that will support the next generation Zen 5 line of desktop CPUs. It was recently spotted by WCCFTech that several Asus 600 series motherboards had received updates to their BIOS pages to indicate that they would support the AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 5’ line of desktops CPUs.

Article continues after ad

A total of 44 socket AM5 motherboards is listed, which comprises the entirety of the Asus AM5 motherboard product line. Most of these existing motherboards will need a BIOS update before the support for these next-gen processors can be implemented. The full list is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Product Line Motherboard model BIOS Version ROG ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME

ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE 2007

2007

2007 ROG STRIX ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX B650E-E GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX B650E-I GAMING WIFI 2007

2007

2007

2611

2613

2613

2613

2611 TUF GAMING TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI

TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS

TUF GAMING B650-E WIFI

TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS WIFI

TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS

TUF GAMING B650M-E WIFI

TUF GAMING A620-PRO WIFI

TUF GAMING B650M-E

TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI

TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS 2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613 ProArt ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI

ProArt B650-CREATOR 2007

2007 PRIME PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI

PRIME X670-P WIFI

PRIME X670-P

PRIME B650-PLUS

PRIME B650M-A WIFI II

PRIME B650M-A WIFI

PRIME B650M-A II

PRIME B650M-A

PRIME B650M-A AX II

PRIME B650M-A AX

PRIME B650M-A AX6 II

PRIME B650M-A AX6

PRIME B650M-K

PRIME B650M-R

PRIME B650M-F

PRIME A620-PLUS WIFI6

PRIME A620-PLUS WIFI

PRIME A620M-A

PRIME A620M-E

PRIME A620M-K 2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613

2613 EX EX-B650M-V7 2613 AYW A620M-AYW WIFI 2613

The Zen 5 chips are expected to make their debut at Computex 2024 in early June and are set to offer a nice upgrade to AM5 users. Of course, new motherboard designs will emerge from Asus and other manufacturers once the full capabilities of the new chips are known, but PC users in the AMD ecosystem are at least relieved of having to buy a new motherboard.

Article continues after ad

This news ties into AMD’s commitment towards keeping the AM5 platform around until at least 2025, with a spokesperson saying the company intends to support AM5 for ‘as long as possible’.