The best mouse for Counter-Strike 2

Looking for the best mouse to play Counter-Strike 2? We’ve reviewed all of the top options from major brands, from wireless, wired, and budget options, and we’re ready to share our findings.

If you’re looking for the best Counter-Strike 2 mouse, we’ve reviewed and assembled a list of what we think are the best. No matter what shape you might prefer, to weight and connectivity, we’ve listed out our top picks, in addition to some that will not break the bank either.

If you’ve got a beefy gaming PC, headset, and monitor, it just makes sense to top your setup off with a great gaming mouse, too.

There are several things to consider when buying a mouse for Counter-Strike 2, and those are the following: Weight, connectivity, button layout, shape, and sensor. You don’t want to play competitively with a no-name $10 mouse you picked up from Amazon, but it can be difficult to choose a mouse that’s perfect for you based on your grip type without having used one too, but we’ll break it down for you in each listing.

1. Logitech G Pro X Superlight: The aged all-rounder

Logitech G

Weight: 63g

Connectivity: Micro USB, 2.4Ghz

Grip type: Palm, Claw, Fingertip

Buttons: 5

Sensor: Logitech HERO

Maximum DPI: 25600

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: 70 hours

Features: No-additive PTFE skates, click tensioning system, LIGHTSPEED & POWERPLAY compatible

Price: $159.99

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight might be a few years old, but it’s the chosen mouse of dozens of Counter-Strike pros, and for a good reason too. The mouse comes in at a meager 63g, making it one of the lightest mice around. The scroll wheel, in its newer batches, has become a favorite, for its tactile stepping and light actuation.

While its HERO sensor is nothing to shout from the rooftops about, the mouse does especially well for its egg-like shape. This makes it suitable for any kind of grip, as well as any kind of player. This is why the G Pro X is the most popular gaming mouse for CS:GO.

But, since the Logitech G Pro X is several years old, there are some caveats you should be aware of. Firstly, the mouse still uses Micro-USB, whereas most gaming mice have now migrated over to Type-C. Secondly, its sensor is aged, though still incredibly performant. Thirdly, its polling rate has been eclipsed by others, which can offer up to an 8000Hz rate.

Regardless, it still remains a popular choice for many gamers despite its age and remains to be a potent performer. No matter what kind of grip you use, it’s likely that you will not be disappointed by the G Pro X, especially since it comes in a huge variety of colors, too.

2. Razer Deathadder V3 Pro: Palm grip paradise

Dexerto

Weight: 64g

Connectivity: USB-C, Razer Hyperspeed Wireless

Grip type: Palm, right-handed

Buttons: 5, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3

Sensor: Razer Focus Pro 30k Optical sensor

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz (4000Hz with Hyperspeed dongle sold separately)

Battery life: 90 hours

Features: PTFE skates, Ergonomic shape, Razer Synapse compatibility , Hyperpolling compatible

, Price: $149.99

For palm grippers, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is one of the best gaming mice you can buy right now. It offers a light weight of just 64g, combined with a nice and light click, as well as a fantastic optical sensor and buttons which ensure that you’ll never get any double-clicks. In addition to this, they still feel nice and mechanical, to boot.

Its shape might turn some folks off, given its rather bulbous rear, but if you are a palm gripper, the Deathadder V3 Pro quickly sinks into your hand. Its shape is slightly shorter than its predecessors. Despite its weight and size, it still remains structurally sound, with no bending or bowing, even with the tightest of grips. Its weight allows for rapid sweeps across your mousepad. If you’re so inclined, there’s also a red Faker version available too.

Its wireless connectivity tops out at 1000Hz, however, if you’re looking to get the best performance possible from the mouse, you can also pick up a 4000Hz Hyperpolling dongle, as well. It’s extremely impressive and boasts one of the most advanced sensors you can pick up, so there’s so much to love about this mouse, including its incredible 90-hour battery life.

For those fast sweeps across your mousepad, we experienced no sensor issues, and you are also able to configure plenty of settings using Razer Synapse, to boot. For a mouse for Counter-Strike 2, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one as great as the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

3. Zowie EC2-CW: A costly contender

Dexerto

Weight: 77g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz

Grip type: Fingertip, claw

Buttons: 5 (Huano switches)

Sensor: Pixart Wireless 3370

Maximum DPI: 3200

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: 70 hours

Features: PTFE skates, slim design, charging, and receiver dock

Price: $149.99

The Zowie EC2 is one of the most popular mice for Counter-Strike players, becoming a de-facto choice for many players. This wireless variant was released in 2023, and has seen significant usage by pro players like ZywOo. We reviewed the slightly smaller variant of the mouse, and while it is accomplished, for the price, you can attain mice with higher polling rates, better battery life, and that are lighter.

However, its shape remains to be well-used within the Counter-Strike community. Its no-frills design also makes it a popular choice. The mouse can be used for hours, and it is also entirely driverless, meaning that you can just plug it in and go, without having to mess around with further settings. We reviewed the smaller EC3 variant of the mouse, and even with smaller hands, the bigger variant is absolutely the right way to go.

Just be aware that its finish can get oily quickly, but it never impacts the performance of the mouse. This is a premium option, and while it might not boast the most features, or have the latest sensor, it still manages to hold its own as one of the best mice you can pick up for Counter-Strike.

4. Vaxee XE Wireless: Stand out from the crowd

Dexerto

Weight: 76g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz

Grip type: Claw, Palm

Buttons: 6 (Huano Switches)

Sensor: Pixart Wireless 3395

Maximum DPI: 3200 0

0 Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: 90 hours (Standard Mode)

Features: PTFE skates, colorful design, adjustable liftoff distance, optional competitive mode firmware

Price: $119.99

Vaxee is an emerging mouse brand, known for cramming world-class parts into colorful, sturdy shells. This has not gone unnoticed by the Counter-Strike community, as it seems perfectly engineered for the title. As the company’s first wireless mouse, efforts have gone into making the mouse have as stable a connection as possible, where you can flash the mouse with a competitive performance firmware to further enhance its abilities.

Furthermore, it’s packed full of features like adjustable liftoff distances, in addition to an adjustable click response time, too. Its shiny coating betrays its grippy nature, as one of the best-feeling mice that we have ever tested. At 76g, there are lighter mice out there on the market, but thanks to its sensor, capabilities, design and clutch price point, it is a winner in almost every way.

Its scroll wheel is stiffer than most, which some might not prefer, however, it’s still an incredibly accomplished mouse that does more than enough to handily make this list. Additionally, the healthy PTFE feet at its bottom ensure smooth glides all the way along.

5. Endgame Gear XM2we: King of the claw

Dexerto

Weight: 63g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz

Grip type: Fingertip, Claw

Buttons: 5 (Kailh Switches)

Sensor: Pixart Wireless 3370

Maximum CPI: 3200

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: 50 hours (410 mAh)

Features: PTFE skates, slim design, adjustable liftoff distance, adjustable CPI stepping

Price: $79.99

The Endgame Gear XM2we might be the cheapest mouse on this list, but it still packs a hefty punch. This mouse sports a unique shell, which is incredibly low-profile compared to almost any other mouse on this list. Its wider stature also makes it ideal for those looking to claw or fingertip their way through games. Additionally, the mouse is powered by the exact same sensor that you can expect from the much more expensive Zowie EC2-CW.

Its thick clicks and relatively light rotary wheel make it a fantastic choice for Counter-Strike players looking to get an ideal grip. Similar shapes exist in the form of the Lamzu Atlantis, but this is far by the cheapest option that you can acquire relatively easily, without having to wait months to get your mouse.

Endgame is still planning to release a higher-end model, but until then, this remains one of the best mouse choices you can make right now for Counter-Strike 2. Its price point makes it extra appealing, as you won’t have to break the bank to get top-tier performance, either. With stellar click and sensor latency, this mouse has fantastic build quality, too. We could go on for hours about how great this mouse is, and it’s an absolute bargain to boot.

Is a Finalmouse good for Counter-Strike 2?

Finalmouse

If you’re wondering if you should pick up a hyped-up Finalmouse for Counter-Strike 2, the likelihood is that you’ll be pretty happy with what you get. The difficulty with recommending one is that they have been incredibly limited thus far.

Now, the company is looking to bring the hype again with the Finalmouse Ultralight X, which will be released in late 2023. Finalmouse promises wider availability for the mouse, too.

Finalmouse is backed by the likes of influencers and professional players alike, such as TenZ. The company has previously gone viral for its infamous social media attitude. But, the real quality of the mice remains in the products themselves. With the Starlight now fading, we can’t wait to see what the ULX has in store for users, given its enhanced availability, and specifications.

