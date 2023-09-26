Starfield DLSS modder wants to put “hidden mines” to stop mod piracy

PureDark, the supersampling modder, has spoken out in a new interview against those who pirated his Starfield DLSS mod.

Starfield modder, PureDark, best known for adding supersampling into games that didn’t previously support it, has lashed out at those who pirated his DLSS mod for Starfield. PureDark’s latest Starfield DLSS 3 mod was locked behind a paywall, as well as including DRM.

DRM, or Digital Rights Management, is a protective layer of software to prevent piracy. PureDark’s implementation for Starfield swiftly backfired, as it was cracked a few hours after launch. The DLSS 2 mod is currently free on NexusMods.

PureDark’s DLSS 3 mod brought with it frame generation tech, and a better supersampling algorithm. The mod is exclusive to the Nvidia RTX 40-series.

PureDark strikes back against pirates of Starfield DLSS mod

In an interview with IGN, the modder said that they planned to implement “mines” in their future mods. Speaking to IGN about their reaction to the cracking of the Starfield mod DRM, PureDark said:

“It was expected since it was something I put together within a day or two, but I did get enough patrons so it’s done its job.

“So from now on I will place hidden mines in all my mods to make it harder for these people.

“They might be able to find and bypass some of them, but they will never know if they have found all of them.”

However, it appears that PureDark has already implemented these “mines”, as reports are coming out that their cracked mods will now crash the game.

Starfield developers, Bethesda, partnered with AMD for the PC version of the game. This resulted in it missing out on Nvidia’s and Intel’s supersampling options. After some outcry from the community, Bethesda did confirm that they’d be bringing DLSS to Starfield in a future update.