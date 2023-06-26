Will Starfield’s physical editions include a disc?

There’s lots of confusion as to whether or not any of Starfield’s physical editions will come with a disc included.

It’s become increasingly common for special editions of games to launch without a disc in tow. Thus, players who spend hundreds of dollars on Collector’s Editions are often left with steelbook cases featuring digital codes.

The recent news that Alan Wake 2 will only launch digitally especially set off alarms for those who still prefer physical media.

Now, to the chagrin of many a fan, there’s reason to believe that another major 2023 release may not be printed on disc.

It looks like physical editions of Starfield’s won’t feature a disc

In response to a fan’s question over the weekend, the Bethesda Support Twitter account noted the following: “All [Starfield] physical editions include a code for the chosen platform. There are no physical discs.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but Wayback Machine (via Eurogamer) won’t soon forget the message. Still, the post’s deletion leads some to believe it was shared in error, a mistake that doesn’t actually reflect what’s in store for Starfield.

Bethesda itself has yet to clear up the confusion, though. In fact, the confusion seems more compounded by a tweet from two weeks ago on Bethesda’s Spanish account.

According to Twitter’s translate function, the account told fans that Standard versions of Starfield will include a disc, while the Constellation Edition features a code.

Bethesda

Naturally, the unanswered queries about Starfield’s physical editions and discs have further inflamed conversations around the potential of an all-digital future.

Many think the age of digital-only game releases is just around the corner. But the idea that people soon won’t “own” the experiences they purchase doesn’t sit well with some enthusiasts.

Starfield hits PC and Xbox later this year on September 6.