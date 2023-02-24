When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place? Timeline explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the next chapter in EA’s spin-off saga, but when is the new game’s timeline set in relation to the previous entry, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Creating a whole new Star Wars story must be difficult to get right given how die-hard the fanbase is and the fact the legendary franchise has been around for nearly five decades. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the successor to Jedi Fallen Order and the original story was very well received.

Now, various trailers have shown a grown-up Cal Kestis, as highlighted by his new bearded look, and he is a Padawan no more. So how long has it been between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor? Let’s find out all we know about the timeline.

Where is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the Star Wars timeline?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is confirmed to take place in 9 BBY and is set around the time of the Obi-Wan TV series.

The complete Star Wars timeline is measured using BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) with the Battle of Yavin being the climactic Death Star tussle at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The fight is seen as a defining moment in the history of the Star Wars universe and is therefore used as the key event that determines how long before or after other events take place.

How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor set after Fallen Order?

It’s been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s timeline will take place a full five years after the original game – meaning that Fallen Order took place in 14 BBY.

So a lot has happened between Cal’s training years and his current position as a bonafide leader and savior.

Footage of the game has concentrated a lot on Cal’s new abilities and the title’s gameplay improvements and tasty combat mechanics. We’ve also been privy to some of the main hostile forces that Cal will come toe-to-toe with in the game too.

Players who enjoyed Fallen Order will be pleased to see some returning faces, which shows that some characters have been able to survive, but the implication is that during the course of those five years, the resistance and Jedi forces have dwindled.

We expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will fill in some of the blanks along the way and answer some questions about Cal’s ties to the Jedi Order and his, and its, future.

That’s all we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its timeline, for the time being, so keep checking in for new information.

