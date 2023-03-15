Star Wars Jedi Survivor story: Fallen Order ending explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be the first time that some players will be jumping into the series, so to catch people up or just simply rejig some memories, here’s everything that happened at the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Story and lore are invaluable elements of the Star Wars universe and any new additions to the overarching narrative will have die-hard fans talking for years to come. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the continuation of the Jedi story and is a direct sequel to the first game.

Once again, we are thrust into the shoes of Cal Kestis, and this time, instead of being an aspiring Jedi-in-training, he is a complete Jedi Knight. There is still plenty of danger ahead for Cal and his crew, so let’s run you through how they got into trouble in the first place ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ending explained

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Empire is desperate to rid themselves of Cal Kestis in a bid to eradicate all presence of Jedis across the galaxy. On the other hand, Cal and his crew, featuring mentor Cere Junda and Greez Dritus, owner and pilot of the Stinger Mantis ship they ride around in, are on the hunt for the Holcoron.

The Holocron is a device that contains knowledge of the remaining Force-sensitive children. Cal was one of these children and now wants to acquire it to find them, train them, and regain stability in the ever-raging war against the Empire.

As we build towards the game’s conclusion with Cal now well-equipped in the ways of the Force, he locates and obtains the Holocron ahead of the Empire. It comes at a price though as he sees a vision in which the use of the Holocron only leads to more death and destruction.

With his aspirations of rebuilding the Jedi Order in tatters and our hero left confused, the finale of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees Cal clash with the game’s main antagonist – The Second Sister.

We previously found out that The Second Sister is Trilla Suduri, a former apprentice of Cere Junda, and in a final battle with Cal, she is defeated but not killed. Cal reclaims the Holocron and Trilla and Cere reunite, but this is short-lived as Darth Vader appears and kills Trilla for her apparent failure.

Cere is injured in an effort to protect Cal from Darth Vader, and the Sith Lord attempts to apprehend Cal, but our plucky hero manages to cause damage to the environment which ends up flooding the facility. They only have one breather to survive the water and Cal valiantly applies it to an unconscious Cera, leading to Cal succumbing to the water.

However, it transpires that Nightsister Merrin, another member of the crew saved them both. Merrin initially hated Cal as she blamed the Jedi for the death of her people during the time of The Clone Wars, however, she eventually saw that Cal meant good and aligned with him.

Once everything has settled and the crew has assembled safe and sound aboard the Stinger Mantis, Cal addresses the ultimatum – what to do with the Holocron.

Reluctantly, considering the journey to get it and the sacrifices made along the way, our Jedi Knight destroys all traces of the Holocron to avoid his premonition coming true. With a stacked crew of Cal, Cera, Greez, and Merrin, they look ahead to see what their next step is to stop the Empire.

Now that you're caught up with the ending of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

