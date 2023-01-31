Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hit with surprise six-week delay

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was set for a March release date but has now been pushed back by more than a month.

Survivor is the follow-up to 2019’s Fallen Order and follows Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew five years after their original story concluded. The earliest trailers revealed a much gruffer-looking Kestis, new game mechanics, and the promise of bigger and more expansive worlds.

Initially set for release on March 17, Respawn announced a late decision to delay the game a few weeks and give the developers more time to polish things up.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delayed until April 28

In a statement released on the EA Star Wars account, the Star Wars Jedi team revealed that the game is “content complete” but that it still needs some time to be ready to ship at acceptable quality.

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th,” the statement reads.

The statement also addressed exactly what they’re focusing on in the additional six weeks of time that this delay has created. “We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.

“Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story.”

This announcement was made amid a storm of other EA news on January 31, such as the imminent shutdown of both Battlefield Mobile & Apex Legends Mobile, meaning more details may be revealed in the coming days.