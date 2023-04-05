How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Director Stig Asmussen chimes in on sequel’s duration

How long can players expect it to take to play through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? While a rough duration hasn’t yet been outlined, we spoke with Director Stig Asmussen to gain some insight on the ambitious sequel.

When it came to Respawn’s first outing in the Star Wars universe, Fallen Order, playthroughs could vary a great deal. For those just looking to blitz through the core path, you’re likely looking at anywhere between 15-20 hours. But for those looking to tick every box and find every single hidden goodie, that duration bumps up to around 30 hours in total.

So with its sequel, Survivor, shaping up to be a bolder, bigger experience, just how long should fans expect an average playthrough to take? With more vast planets to explore, worlds teeming with life, and even a range of optional side content on offer, it seems we’re in store for a meatier package this time around.

Although a specific number wasn’t given, Stig provided Dexerto with some unique insight in our exclusive interview at a recent hands-on preview event. So here’s what we can expect in terms of game length for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn Entertainment The second chapter in Cal Kestis’ story could be considerably longer than the first.

Do we know how long Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is yet?

At the time of writing, a rough duration for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is yet to be revealed. As Respawn is playing its cards close to the chest on this one, it’s likely we won’t know until the game is out in the wild following its April 28 launch.

However, based on our early preview along with various trailers teasing the second chapter for Cal Kestis, it does appear we’re in store for a considerably bigger game than Fallen Order. So while the main path may still take roughly the same amount of time, we predict a 100% playthrough to take far longer than in the previous entry.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Director Stig Asmussen comments on the sequel’s length

Similar to his comments on New Game Plus during our exclusive interview, Stig was hesitant to divulge specifics on Survivor’s overall length. However, while we couldn’t get ballpark figures, we did still gain some new insight from the Director himself.

“I don’t want to get into the hours,” he started, “because honestly, it’s different for everybody. If you’re somebody that wants to 100% the game, we have tools and fast travel to make it easier.”

Respawn Entertainment With plenty of optional content hidden on each planet, Survivor is sure to be a longer game for completionists.

Given Survivor presents “a larger player space” than anything we saw in Fallen Order, these new tools are necessary to help “navigate it,” he explained. So while the game’s planets may be more expansive, and thus take longer to get through, new systems should keep things balanced and help you get around much faster than before.

“But in regards to hours, it’s always a tough question,” Stig said, circling back. “People are going to approach it in different ways. Some people are going to get through it faster than others.”

So there you have it, straight from source. Although Respawn is hesitant to reveal a rough duration, as is common practice in the industry, the devs are certainly confident they’ve crafted a bigger experience, but one with more options to combat its scale.

When you jump in shortly after Survivor’s April 28 launch, there’s no doubt you’ll be in for another grand Star Wars adventure. One that likely aligns with Fallen Order’s play time, if not exceeds it in the grand scheme.

We’ll be sure to update you here in the weeks to come as further details emerge.