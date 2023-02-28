When does The Mandalorian Season 3 take place? Star Wars timeline explained

The Mandalorian Season 3, marking the long-awaited return of Din Djarin and Grogu, is nearly here – but when does it take place in the Star Wars timeline? We’re here to break it down for you.

The chronology of Star Wars movies has never been simple. The first film hit cinemas in 1977, simply titled Star Wars. However, following its success and the release of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V), the studio allowed George Lucas to release the first film under a new title, as well as add Episode IV.

More than 45 years later, we’ve had sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and other shows in-between and beyond, whether it’s Rogue One, Andor, or Star Wars: Visions.

Trying to figure out the order of everything is enough to bring on a headache – so, from the earliest point in the Star Wars timeline to the most recent, let’s see where The Mandalorian takes place.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Star Wars timeline explained

Before we explain this, there are a couple of abbreviations you need to know: BBY and ABY.

The former indicates the time period before the Battle of Yavin, the mission to blow up the Death Star seen in A New Hope, while the latter marks the years after the Battle of Yavin.

When does The Mandalorian Season 3 take place?

It’s believed The Mandalorian Season 3 takes place in 11 ABY, taking place around seven years after the events of The Return of the Jedi.

This means it takes place during the era of the New Republic, considered to be mostly peaceful – but the shadow of the Empire still looms over the galaxy, and it’ll eventually lead to the rise of the First Order.

Considering The Force Awakens is still decades away, it’s a particularly exciting stretch of time in the series, with the possibility of further appearances from Luke Skywalker (and the confirmed return of Ahsoka in her own show).

Where does The Mandalorian Season 3 fit in the Star Wars timeline?

We’ve made a comprehensive list of every canon Star Wars movie and TV show and their respective time periods below, from the earliest to the latest, including The Mandalorian Season 3.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars – 22 BBY-19 BBY

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

The Bad Batch – 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – 13 BBY-10 BBY

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 10 BBY

Andor – 5 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY-1 BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 0 BBY

Star Wars: A New Hope – 0 BBY

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 1 – 8 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 2 – 10 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – 11 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 3 – 11 ABY

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

Din Djarin found Grogu in 8 ABY, and they spent two years together before the Season 2 finale, in which Luke Skywalker whisked him away for Jedi training, and the father-and-son duo parted ways.

They reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, believed to take place a year after the events of the second season, with Grogu training for around a year before he decides to leave with Din.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 starts streaming on March 1. Check out our other coverage here.