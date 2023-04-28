Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a post-credits cut scene?

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is another piece of lore in the ever-growing sci-fi franchise. The game features a detailed narrative, but does it conclude with a post-credits cut scene?

Post-credits cut scenes have actually been around for decades. However, popular media such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made them very trendy and they’re almost expected now from certain films. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lot of story to tell, and does so throughout its lengthy runtime.

Respawn Entertainment’s newest entry in the Jedi franchise keeps the story at the forefront of the game. With new characters such as Bode Akuna and returning faces like Cere and Merrin, expect Cal’s journey to be a weighty one.

With all this in mind, you will likely reach the game’s conclusion at some point. Fallen Order did not feature a post-credits cut scene, but is it worth sticking around Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to see what happens?

Is there a post-credits cut scene in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

We can confirm that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does have a post-credits cut scene to watch.

Although, it’s not an entirely long one as it’s over in 30-45 seconds. Regardless, seasoned Star Wars fans who want every bit of lore they can get will be eager to see what unfolds.

Prepare for spoilers as we’re about to go through the events of the cut scene.

What happens in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s post-credits cut scene?

The second game in the Star Wars Jedi series properly ends following the funeral of Bode, Eno, and Cere. From there, we catch up with Cal, Merrin, and Greez, who are discussing their plans for the future.

Their intentions are clear, they are going to build a home for their people in Tanalorr. Once they’ve outlined their plans, Cal symbolically gifts the compass to Kata, who gratefully accepts it – insinuating that she’s now part of the gang.

It’s not the longest or more complicated cut scene in the world, but it gives players a taster of life after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For even more guides on the newest entry in the Star Wars game series, check these out:

