All confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor characters

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast of characters is set to be a mixture of returning faces from Fallen Order and new characters entirely, so let’s run through every confirmed character so far.

Whereas most long-time Star Wars will know legends such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Darth Vader inside out, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a continuation of a completely different branch of the Star Wars universe.

Set around the time of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Survivor features many faces that had never been seen previously in the franchise, and the newest adventure will look to not only welcome back some of them but introduce new ones.

So let’s take a look at every confirmed character, some of which we know the voice actors and actresses for, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so far, and we’ll be sure to update this if we learn more.

Every main Star Wars Jedi: Survivor character

BD-1

Respawn Entertainment

The Star Wars franchise has a history of creating cute, compelling robotic characters to accompany our main heroes, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor brings back BD-1 to cement its legacy alongside other greats like R2-D2 and BB-8.

BD-1 provides a ton of assistance to Cal throughout his journey in Fallen Order, and we expect more of the same with BD-1 dishing out healing aid to Cal, damage to enemies, and a lot more.

Bode Akuna

Respawn Entertainment

One of the characters that have got fans talking the most ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release is without a doubt Bode Akuna.

Displaying characteristics that put him in that Han Solo and Poe Dameron category, Star Wars fans were first introduced to Bode in one of the game’s trailers in which he appears to assist Cal. We learn that he’s a good friend to Cal and will also be an AI companion character at various points throughout Survivor.

Cal Kestis

Respawn Entertainment

Our hero and shining beacon of hope from Fallen Order, Cal Kestis was an aspiring Padawan who exceeded his true potential to become a Jedi Knight.

Fast-forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Cal is now a more mature, experienced fighter who is a commanding force for the resistance fighting the Galactic Empire. It’s been teased that we will learn a lot more about Cal’s past as he journeys through the worlds of Survivor as he seeks to absorb more knowledge.

Cere Junda

Respawn Entertainment

Cal’s tutor, Cere Kunda, was the Yoda to Luke Skywalker and taught the up-and-coming Jedi everything that he knows now as a seasoned Jedi.

Cere was a former Jedi Knight herself before aligning with Greez Dritus and joining the Stinger Mantis crew. She’s well and truly an ally to Cal’s cause and will likely play a huge part in Survivor.

Greez Dritus

Respawn Entertainment

We’ve already seen the Stinger Mantis appear in the early footage of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so we can fully expect to see its pilot and captain – Greez Dritus.

A traveling aficionado with a penchant for trouble, Cal and Greez took a while to warm to each other, but by the end of the Fallen Order it’s clear that Greez is all-for-one and one-for-all when it comes to his team.

Nightsister Merrin

Respawn Entertainment

Another character that took some convincing, arguably a lot more given her run-in with lightsabers in the past, Nightsister Merrin would not only go on to become a valuable ally, but she also saves the life of Cal at the end of Fallen Order.

Again, she has not officially been seen yet in any of the trailers or preview footage, but as a fully-fledged member of Cal’s crew – and potential love interest for the Jedi – expect her to return in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Rayvis

Respawn Entertainment

A character that we have seen in Survivor but don’t know much about is Rayvis – a hulking, armored figure who instructs one of his cronies to eliminate Cal Kestis.

We imagine we’ll be learning a great deal about the individual as we get closer to release, and it’s likely the foe will prove to be a thorn in Cal’s side during some part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

That’s everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s characters so far, and if you’re interested, we have many other guides for the game down below:

