How to get Santari Khri’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Looking to get your hands on Santari Khri’s very own lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s where you can find the High Republic-era Jedi’s weapon and use it for yourself.

Much like in Fallen Order, players are able to customize their own unique lightsabers in Survivor. Though this time around, options are more vast than ever before, with dozens of components to find and materials to swap in and out.

However, if you’d rather stick with a pre-existing lightsaber, that’s always an option too. A handful of the game’s most popular Jedi all have their own visually stunning weapons and newly debuting character Santari Khri is no different.

So if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on her very own High Republic-era lightsaber, we’ve got you covered below.

Where to find Santari Khri’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Santari Khri’s lightsaber can be found quite early in the Survivor experience. Just a few hours in, during your first adventure around Koboh, you can stumble upon the High Republic design and claim it for yourself.

When exploring the Untamed Down’s region, you’ll find a particular cave with one wall sectioned off. We’ve circled this exact area on the map below. In order to destroy this wall, however, you first have to venture across to where we’ve placed our Beacon.

In this zone, head towards the base entrance and before long, you should have multiple explosive drones locked on. Do your best to evade incoming fire as you lead them back to the original cave.

With at least one of these drones following your footsteps, guide it inside the cave, use the force to lift it off the ground, then launch it toward the wall in question. If done correctly, the wall should crumble and a secret chest will be yours for the taking. Inside, none other than Santari Khri’s lightsaber.

So that’s a quick rundown on how you can grab Santari Khri’s High Republic-era lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Now with Cal Kestis using this powerful relic, be sure to brush up on some of our other guides below: