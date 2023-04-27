Where to find Jedi robes for Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’re looking to wear some authentic Jedi robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we’ve got you covered with a quick rundown on where to find this iconic outfit for Cal Kestis.

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, customization has been expanded considerably from Fallen Order. With multiple items of clothing to pick and choose from, materials to change out, lightsaber components to equip, and even blasters to tweak, options are nearly endless.

While everyone may have their favorite looks throughout the game, there’s no denying the classic Jedi approach is always going to strike a chord. Thankfully, devs at Respawn Entertainment have heard the demand loud and clear. It is indeed possible to wear the classic Jedi robes in Survivor.

So if you’re looking to find them for yourself, here’s a quick and simple guide on how to find the Jedi robes for Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

SPOILER WARNING: While we’re not divulging anything specific to the story here, in order to share the whereabouts of the Jedi robes, we will be revealing one key location you visit a few hours into the adventure. Do not continue reading if you want to experience the game completely blind.

Respawn Entertainment Jedi robes are certainly among the most iconic pieces of clothing for Cal Kestis.

Jedi robe location in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In order to track down the Jedi robes, first you need to head to Jedha. After exploring the region on your first visit, you’ll soon be able to freely explore much of the moon. Head towards Trailhead Pantheon, the location pictured below. If you’ve already traversed this area before, the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point will get you right next to the target.

Respawn Entertainment

From here, simply follow the trail to an indoor room with multiple branching paths. Jump the second floor, turn around, and you’ll notice a wall perfect for running along. Jump across to the dimly lit hall and a special chest will be waiting for you at the end.

Inside this secret chest are the Jedi robes you’ve been searching for. From here, it’s obviously just a matter of jumping back through the menus and equipping your newly discovered item.

Respawn Entertainment The chest to find your Jedi robes can be seen in the top right.

So that’s all there is to know about finding the Jedi robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Now that you’re all caught up, be sure to get ahead of the curve with some of our other guides below:

