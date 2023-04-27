Upon completing the main path in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, can players expect a New Game Plus mode right away in order to do it all over again? Here’s what you need to know.

For the most dedicated gamers out there, those looking to reach 100% completion and then some, just one playthrough of any particular game is rarely enough. That’s where New Game Plus often comes in, allowing repeat playthroughs while keeping unlocks and upgrades through multiple runs.

Article continues after ad

At launch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t support this particular feature. However, six months down the line, a major update introduced New Game Plus along with some bonus content to sweeten the deal.

So with its sequel now upon us, has Respawn included New Game Plus at launch this time around for Survivor? Here’s everything you need to know.

Respawn Entertainment New Game Plus also provides a steeper challenge for those looking to test themselves.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does indeed feature a New Game Plus mode. Immediately available from day one, Respawn’s sequel comes packed with the option right away so players can jump right back into the experience for round two.

Article continues after ad

How does New Game Plus work in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Upon reaching the end credits in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll be met with an option to start over again in New Game Plus. Rather than beginning from scratch, however, all unlocked stances, skill points, and cosmetics carry over with each subsequent playthrough.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This means you can replay the very start of the game with all combat options available, a number of dazzling new looks for Cal at the ready, and all of your upgraded skills still intact. There’s even a few surprises to boot, more on that below.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

Bonuses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s New Game Plus mode

When jumping into New Game Plus, players have a few new options on their hands. Much like in Fallen Order, a repeat playthrough comes with a handful of new perks and of course, some spectacular lightsaber colors as well. Speaking of the former, three new Perks are available exclusively in this mode and they function as follows:

Purity This glass cannon-like mode dramatically shifts how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is played, emphasizing lightsaber lethality by massively increasing damage dealt by friends and enemies, with both Cal and enemies dying in 1-to-3 hits depending on the weapon.

Warrior Completely remixes most combat encounters with new (and usually more difficult) groups of enemies.

Trendsetter Randomizes your cosmetics on death.



Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen comments on New Game Plus

Although we couldn’t quite get confirmation in our exclusive interview with game director Stig Asmussen, we did gain some insight on what to expect regarding New Game Plus weeks out from launch. While refusing to spill the beans at this stage, Stig teased something exciting to keep fans hooked after credits roll.

Article continues after ad

“The only thing I’ll say… we understand that players want more, they want a bigger game,” he said. “In regard to how that unfolds… play the game, you’ll find out.”

Respawn Entertainment Jedi Survivor is certainly a much bigger game than Fallen Order.

So exactly what Respawn had in store, was kept under wraps until the game hit store shelves. But based on those comments, it’s clear the devs knew how much of a demand there was for New Game Plus, and worked hard to meet expectations at launch this time around.