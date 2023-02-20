Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions & pre-order bonuses

2023 will see the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the hugely anticipated title will come with different editions at launch. So, we’ve rounded them up for you to show you what versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor you can buy.

Nowadays, as well as the actual game launch itself, gamers are always excitedly awaiting to see what cool editions of a game will be released. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be no exception and will have different versions of the game to purchase.

From collectible statues to rare items that can only be procured through special editions, additional content for a hyped game can make the overall experience even greater for fans.

So without further ado, let’s tuck into the different editions that expectant Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players can pre-order ahead of its release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pretty much what it says on the tin, it’s the game itself, along with the inclusion of a bonus content pack.

Here’s every item in the Standard Edition:

A copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

“Jedi Survival” pre-order Cosmetic Pack

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition

For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans who want a more complete package with even more cool items and cosmetic enhancements to flesh out their Star Wars experience, then the Deluxe Edition might be the way to go:

The Deluxe Edition features all of the following items:

A copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

“Jedi Survival” pre-order Cosmetic Pack

“New Hero” Deluxe Edition Exclusive

“Galactic Hero” Deluxe Edition Exclusive

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition

If the Deluxe Edition is not enough to whet your appetite, then the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition might be what you need to satiate your cravings as it features a big bundle of Star Wars merch including limited edition goodies.

This is every item in the Collector’s Edition of the game:

A copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

“Jedi Survival” pre-order Cosmetic Pack

“New Hero” Deluxe Edition Exclusive

“Galactic Hero” Deluxe Edition Exclusive

Full-Size Functional Cal Kestis replica Lightsaber hilt (Blade sold separately)

Premium Magnetic Box (holds Lightsaber hilt)

Certificate of Authenticity

Official SteelBook

So there you have it, every edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you want more information on the upcoming game, check out if the title will be headed to either Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch at launch.