How to get Cere Junda’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Looking to use Cere Junda’s custom lightsaber for yourself in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Turns out, it’s actually possible and we’ve got the full rundown on how to equip this one-of-one Jedi weapon.

With a new emphasis on customization in the sequel, players can pick from dozens of different components when fine-tuning their very own lightsaber. From the hilt to the kyber crystal color itself, crafting your own personalized lightsaber is a special experience.

But on top of the custom assembly, there’s always the option of using a full lightsaber from another iconic character. Fallen Order presented a number of these options and now, Survivor does just the same, allowing Cal Kestis to wield the very same lightsaber as others found throughout the game.

One of those lightsabers in particular, happens to be Cere Junda’s. So if you’re wanting to use her lightsaber and curious where to find it, look no further.

SPOILER WARNING: In order to share details on Cere Junda’s lightsaber, we need to reveal key moments in Survivor’s storyline. This involves major plot twists and surprises best experienced in your own playthrough. Do not continue reading if you want to enjoy the main narrative unspoiled.

Respawn Entertainment Cere Junda’s custom weapon can be used by Cal Kestis.

Where to find Cere Junda’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cere Junda’s lightsaber cannot be claimed until after one of Survivor’s most shocking moments. Roughly three-quarters of the way through the game, Bode betrays Cal and the Mantis crew. Before long, none other than Darth Vader himself makes his way into the Jedi archive and sets his sights on a rematch with Cere.

Despite wounding the Star Wars legend in a closely contested duel, Vader ultimately comes out on top. With Cere’s heartbreaking defeat, Cal is left to pick up the pieces and press forward. However, he’s able to do so with his companion’s very own lightsaber.

After the jaw-dropping betrayal and subsequent boss fight, return to the Jedi archives on Jedha. Venture through to the central hub where the Mantis is docked. From here, simply head forward, just past the stormtrooper training dummy, as though you were walking towards Cere’s old location before the Vader fight.

Before entering the next room though, turn around and you’ll spot a special chest now placed in plain sight. Open this chest to collect Cere Junda’s lightsaber. Now, you’re able to use the full lightsaber in one whole piece, or select certain elements as you customize your own build. The choice is yours.

Respawn Entertainment Cere Junda’s lightsaber can be yours in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

So that’s all there is to know about finding Cere Junda’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While you’re carrying on the legacy of your companion, be sure to brush up on our other guides below:

