How to change lightsaber color in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’re brand new to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor experience, you might be wondering how to change the color of your lightsaber. Well, worry not, we’ve got you covered right here with a quick and easy guide on how it’s done.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or only just getting into the franchise, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: We all have our own favorite lightsabers. From the ominous red lightsabers of the Sith to Mace Windu’s dazzling purple, each lightsaber is as unique as the one holding it.

Bringing that fantasy to the gaming space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lets you pick and choose your very own lightsaber components to fine-tune your ultimate weapon. From how it looks and feels to the color of the kyber crystal itself, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to crafting your ideal lightsaber.

So if you’re wondering how it’s done, don’t fret. Here’s a full guide on how you can quickly change your lightsaber color in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment Workbenches are the key to changing your lightsaber color in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How do you change your lightsaber color in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Changing the color of your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor couldn’t be easier. Simply head to one of many Workbenches scattered across every planet to begin. Through the Workbench, you’re then able to select to customize your lightsaber.

From this menu, simply navigate across to the Blade option on the left-hand side. Now this is where the fun begins. Scroll through the many lightsaber colors on offer and select the one you like most to lock it in.

Once your preferred kyber crystal has been chosen, your desired lightsaber color will now show across all stances in moment-to-moment gameplay.

Are there more lightsaber colors to unlock in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

In short, yes there are indeed more lightsaber colors that can be accessed as you progress through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While most are available from the very beginning, a select few are only available in New Game Plus mode.

If you’re curious as to what those colors are, be sure to check here for our full look at every lightsaber color available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.