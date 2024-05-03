Star Wars has come to LEGO Fortnite as part of the May 3 update, and it’s bringing the iconic Lightsaber for players to get their hands on. Here is how you can get it for yourself.

LEGO Fortnite has some visitors from the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and that includes the addition of Lightsabers for you to use in the game.

Getting the lightsaber requires a little bit of time and effort on your part but, fortunately, isn’t too difficult once you know what you are doing.

To know how to find the lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite, here is a breakdown of both ways you can wield the most famous weapon in the galaxy.

How to find a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

Now, unlike other weapons in LEGO Fortnite, you cannot craft Lightsabers. Instead, you can find them through completing certain actions and objectives.

It can also depend on what game mode you are playing, which is why we have both Survival and Sandbox broken down here.

Getting a Lightsaber in Survival Mode

When you first drop into Survival Mode, a Star Destroyer will crash on the map as the Imperials army chases the Rebels.

Your first step will be to find Captain Bravara, which if you are starting a new world, is easy. She will spawn right next to you, and you can speak with her to get your hands on some Macrobinoculars. You can use these to find the Rebel Outpost.

However, there are reports that players jumping into existing worlds aren’t having Captain Bravara spawn with them, which means you will have to find the Rebel Outpost on your own. This isn’t too difficult, luckily; the camp can be found in the Grasslands and you will be able to see its campfire smoke at night.

Regardless, now that you have found the Rebel Outpost, you will need to level the base up to Level 6. You can do this by supplying the Rebels with supplies and resources, building structures for the base, and more.

Once you have reached Level 6 with the base, Captain Bravara will give you the Lightsaber, providing you with a new weapon to take on Stormtroopers, as well as some unique challenges.

Getting a Lightsaber in Sandbox Mode

Getting a Lightsaber in Sandbox Mode for LEGO Fortnite is much easier, as when you hop into a Sandbox game, the Lightsaber will automatically be added to your inventory.

All you have to do is equip it through there and it’s yours to use as you please.