Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players beg devs for big lightsaber change in future update

Lightsabers are a big part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Cal Kestis’ journey. However, while Respawn Entertainment give plenty of care and attention to lightsabers in the game, players feel a major change needs to be made.

Cal Kestis is a bonafide Jedi Knight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It goes without saying that the resilient hero has come a long way and mastered the art form of using a lightsaber. As a reward, the devs give players a ton of different lightsaber customization options, skills, and stances.

If you’re feeling sinister enough, you can even give Cal a red lightsaber in the game! Personalizing Cal in your own way helps the hero to stand out – even if it’s turning him into Walter White. On the other hand, players still feel there’s room to improve when it comes to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s lightsaber.

Lightsabers need more options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You can change your lightsaber into one of many different colors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it seems that Respawn bypassed a simple feature.

“Respawn we would love the ability to pick different color lightsabers when dual welding in a future update,” said Reddit user Youngstown_Mafia.

They also shared this sentiment along with a picture of Anakin Skywalker dual-wielding with a blue lightsaber in his right hand and a green one in his left.

“Yes, please! I was hoping we could make each emitter a different color so that even the double blade is two different colors. I remember years ago with Jedi Academy this was made possible on PC through console commands and it was awesome!!” said one top comment. Whereas the OP also added: “This is one of my biggest hopes for a future DLC patch.”

Another Survivor player also voiced their disappointment at the feature not already being present: “Not gonna lie, for some reason I thought this was possible and I got pretty sad when I went to customize the blade color and it wasn’t there. Was going to do blue and purple, so I met in the middle and made it indigo lol.”

For the time being, it seems that the devs are focused on improving the game’s performance. But, we could easily see a future patch that adds the ability to have different colored lightsabers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.