Roblox Vehicle Legends codes (May 2022): How to get cash & credits

Vehicle Legends codes can be redeemed in Roblox to receive multiple in-game items like cash and credits. For May 2022, we’ve got all the latest information on codes to help you become one of the best racers in-game.

Vehicle Legends allows you to claim an entire host of various codes, every one of which can give you new content to help you on your journey to becoming the best racer the game has ever seen.

This Roblox-based game makes you a racing expert that travels around the map and gets involved in various types of races. From drag races to circuit races, you can team up with your friends and this is where these codes play a major role in taking the fun factor to the next level.

Contents

Are there any active Vehicle Legends codes in Roblox (May 2022)?

Unfortunately, there are no current active codes for Vehicle Legends that you can claim, which has been confirmed as of May 13, 2022.

We update our code list if any new releases are made available, so make sure to check back regularly to ensure you don’t miss out on the chance to redeem a free in-game item.

Code Items – –

How to redeem Vehicle Legends codes in Roblox

Claiming rewards in the game used to be quite simple. All you had to do was paste or write either of the codes mentioned in the table below after clicking on a Twitter icon in-game.

However, you cannot redeem any code as of now as the functionality has been removed by the developers. If it’s ever re-enabled, we will update the section accordingly.

Full list of Vehicle Legends expired codes

As of May 13, 2022, there are a total of 11 expired Vehicle Legends codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items thxforwaiting 70k Credits thxfor250k 50,000 Credits 200MilVisits 40,000 Credits thxfor120k 50,000 Credits thxfor100k 50,000 Credits CodesReturned Bunch of free cash NewMapCode Free cash 25MVisitsIsNice Bunch of free cash 8DigitsOfVisits $35,000 cash Turbocharged $40,000 cash V3HICL3L3G3NDS

??? (in-game rewards)

What are Vehicle Legends codes used for in Roblox?

You’re able to redeem a variety of rewards in Vehicle Legends, and these are typically in the form of cash and credits. These codes play a pivotal role in enhancing your gameplay, as they provide you with much-needed cash to upgrade your vehicles and buy new ones as well.

Make sure to check back often as new codes might be added later by the developers to redeem more free items that you may need to become one of the best racers Vehicle Legends has ever seen.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Vehicle Legends codes in Roblox for May 2022.

