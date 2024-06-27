Roblox Highway Hooligans codes (June 2024)

Highway Hooligans features the meanest wheels, but you’ll need Cash to get them. If you’re short on it, here are the active codes in June 2024 that’ll have you swimming in Cash and Tokens.

You wouldn’t want to turtle your way in Highway Hooligans, especially with the cops on your tail. Speed is no barrier in the Roblox racer, so buy yourself the fastest car and never take your foot off the pedal.

Here are the active codes for Highway Hooligans that’ll give you the currencies you’ll need for it, confirmed to be working as of June 2024.

All active Highway Hooligans codes (June 2024)

There are four active codes in Highway Hooligans in June 2024, here is the list:

LIKEzzz15 : 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens (NEW)

: 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens (NEW) CODES : 50,000 Cash, 150 Hooligan Tokens

: 50,000 Cash, 150 Hooligan Tokens LIKES10K : 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens

: 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens sushiwashere: 10,000 Cash, 500 Hooligan Tokens

So, in total, you will get 560,000 Cash and 3,650 Tokens, all by just pasting some codes.

How to redeem code in Roblox Highway Hooligans

Highway Hooligans You can redeem codes right from the opening menu in Highway Hooligans.

Redeeming codes in High Hooligans is simple, follow these steps:

Open the game on Roblox. As you boot up, a “Codes” button is on the right side of your screen. Click on it and paste the code. Then, click the “Redeem” button.

If codes are added properly, you’ll receive the rewards, and a pop-up will appear near the bottom right of the menu detailing all you have received.

All expired Highway Hooligans codes

There are currently no expired codes in Highway Hooligans, as more codes are made available, older ones may expire. We’ll update you when new ones arrive or the current codes are no longer claimable.

That’s all the active codes for Highway Hooligans. If you need more codes check out all Roblox game codes, Shirt IDs, and promo codes.