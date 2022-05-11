Roblox YouTube Simulator X codes (May 2022): How to get free computers & decorations

YouTube Simulator X codes in Roblox can be used to redeem avatar decorations to change your appearance in-game, helping to increase its overall fun factor. For May 2022, there are a handful of codes available for these free rewards.

Redeeming codes in YouTube Simulator X, the sequel to the Roblox-based YouTube Simulator, can give you plenty of cool freebies to utilize. Currently, these codes can only be used to redeem items related to appearance changes, computers, and decorations.

In YouTube Simulator X, you’ll live the life of a YouTuber as you record and share videos while you try to gain subscribers and make as much money as you can – and these free codes in May 2022 will help you to stand out from the crowd while you do just that.

Updated May 11, 2022, to confirm code validity.

All YouTube Simulator X codes in Roblox (May 2022)

As of May 10, 2022, there are a total of six codes available to redeem, which have been checked in-game and are confirmed to be valid.

Our code list will be updated weekly, so if you’re looking for some cool new decorations, make sure to check back often for all the latest updates.

Code Items CODE New Computer PUMPKIN Jack O’ Lantern Decoration tall Appearance Change flat Appearance Change fat Appearance Change GHOST Ghost Decoration

How to redeem YouTube Simulator X codes in Roblox

Getting your free decorations and appearance changes takes no time at all, and all you’ll need to do is follow the short list of steps below:

Launch the game.

After you’ve loaded in, press the Twitter logo on the left side of the screen .

on the . A menu will pop up on your screen where you’ll be able to enter your code.

will pop up on your screen where you’ll be able to enter your code. Paste the active codes from the table above into the box and press ‘Submit’.

Full list of expired codes

As of May 10, 2022, there are no expired codes in the game, but we’ll ensure to move any active codes into the table below as and when they become deactivated.

Code Items – –

What are YouTube Simulator X codes used for in Roblox?

Codes in YouTube Simulator X are mostly tied to your changing your avatar’s appearance, but can also be redeemed to claim free decorations and computers.

Make sure to check back often for all of the computers, decorations, and any other free items that may be added to the game down the line to help you live your best YouTuber life.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about YouTube Simulator X codes for May 2022.

