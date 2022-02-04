Roblox Bad Business codes (February 2022): How to get free skins, outfits, and charms

Bad Business codes in Roblox are an easy way to get free skins, outfits, and charms that would otherwise cost money to own. As of February 2022, there are a good number of codes to get you prepared for battle.

Team Rudimentality’s Roblox-based Bad Business is a sleek and aggressive shooter set against a cold, corporate backdrop. These free items make the world a little more colorful and will help you break away from the intentional monotony of the standard designs.

If you want to build up your collection and look cool as you take on the rest of the world in head-to-head armed combat, then take a loot at these codes to get a head start on the competition.

Bad Business codes in Roblox (February 2022)

The table below has every active code that players can claim as of February 4, 2022. Rewards like gun skins, outfits, and charms are often added with each set of new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to see what you’re missing.

Code Items KACHING 2000 CR SMGPOWER 2000 CR 2000 CR doodledarko 5m EXP Huz_Gaming 6,000,000 Ryo ZYLIC Spins THEBOYS All Might T skin unicorn VR goggles doge Doge charm viking viking charm blue bluegrassmonkey charm fr0gs FREETHEFROGS charm godstatus godstatus charm notvirtuo0z imminity charm gun – jup charm jup charm lecton lecton charm mulletmafia mullets charm pet petrifytv charm ruddevmedia ruddevemedia charm r2 r_2m charm syn synthesize og charm xtrnal

xtrnal charm Z_33

Zekro_ 3300 charm

How to redeem Bad Business codes in Roblox

The process for activating your codes is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.

All you need to do is launch the game and find the icon that looks like a wrapped gift and enter your codes inside of that menu.

In order to do that just follow these steps:

Proceed to the official Bad Business page and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. Once in-game, at the middle of the bottom of your screen, you’ll find the right gift-shaped icon

icon Select that and a window will appear where you can enter the codes

Copy and paste any of the codes from the table above and press ENTER when you’re done

That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.

Any item collected this way will go right into your inventory and you can use it right away.

Full list of Bad Business expired codes

There are currently no expired Bad Business codes as of February 2, 2022.

New codes are added regularly, so be sure to check back weekly to ensure that you haven’t missed your chance to grab some good gear.

What are Bad Business codes used for in Roblox?

As mentioned before Bad Business codes provide players with cool cosmetics and some free CR to spend on whatever they’d like in the game.

While there’s not much of a competitive benefit to these items, Bad Business is all about taking over each map, and having a signature style can help you leave your mark on the game as you play.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Bad Business codes in Roblox for February 2022.

