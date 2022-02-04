 Roblox Bad Business codes (February 2022): How to get free skins, outfits, and charms - Dexerto
Roblox

Roblox Bad Business codes (February 2022): How to get free skins, outfits, and charms

Published: 4/Feb/2022 22:41

by Alec Mullins
Team Rudimentality

Bad Business codes in Roblox are an easy way to get free skins, outfits, and charms that would otherwise cost money to own. As of February 2022, there are a good number of codes to get you prepared for battle. 

Team Rudimentality’s Roblox-based Bad Business is a sleek and aggressive shooter set against a cold, corporate backdrop. These free items make the world a little more colorful and will help you break away from the intentional monotony of the standard designs.

If you want to build up your collection and look cool as you take on the rest of the world in head-to-head armed combat, then take a loot at these codes to get a head start on the competition.

Bad Business codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Bad Business gunfight in progress
Team Rudimentality
The sleek style of Bad Business can be completely overhauled with these free gifts.

The table below has every active code that players can claim as of February 4, 2022. Rewards like gun skins, outfits, and charms are often added with each set of new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to see what you’re missing.

Code Items
KACHING 2000 CR
SMGPOWER 2000 CR 2000 CR
doodledarko 5m EXP
Huz_Gaming 6,000,000 Ryo
ZYLIC Spins
THEBOYS All Might T skin
unicorn  VR goggles
doge  Doge charm
viking  viking  charm
blue  bluegrassmonkey charm
fr0gs FREETHEFROGS charm
godstatus  godstatus  charm
notvirtuo0z  imminity charm
gun – jup charm jup charm
lecton  lecton charm
mulletmafia mullets charm
pet petrifytv charm
ruddevmedia  ruddevemedia charm
r2  r_2m charm
syn  synthesize og charm
xtrnal
 xtrnal charm
Z_33
  Zekro_ 3300 charm

How to redeem Bad Business codes in Roblox

The main menu of Bad Business
Team Rudimentality
The small giftbox is the icon you need to click in order to redeem your codes.

The process for activating your codes is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.

All you need to do is launch the game and find the icon that looks like a wrapped gift and enter your codes inside of that menu.

In order to do that just follow these steps:

  • Proceed to the official Bad Business page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  • Once in-game, at the middle of the bottom of your screen, you’ll find the right gift-shaped icon
  • Select that and a window will appear where you can enter the codes
  • Copy and paste any of the codes from the table above and press ENTER when you’re done
  • That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.

Any item collected this way will go right into your inventory and you can use it right away.

Full list of Bad Business expired codes

There are currently no expired Bad Business codes as of February 2, 2022.

New codes are added regularly, so be sure to check back weekly to ensure that you haven’t missed your chance to grab some good gear.

Code Items

What are Bad Business codes used for in Roblox?

As mentioned before Bad Business codes provide players with cool cosmetics and some free CR to spend on whatever they’d like in the game.

While there’s not much of a competitive benefit to these items, Bad Business is all about taking over each map, and having a signature style can help you leave your mark on the game as you play.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Bad Business codes in Roblox for February 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

