Roblox Legends of Speed codes (May 2023): Free Steps, Gems, more

As the name suggests, the only thing that matters in Roblox’s Legends of Speed is speed, as players need to go as fast as they can to outrun others. However, there are certain steps and gems you’ll need to level up your speed. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Roblox’s Legends of Speed takes its cues from retro racing games, but instead of competing against other players, the goal is to see who can run the quickest. Assuming the character of a rising racer, players will get experience and gems for their efforts.

These methods and gems are essential for leveling up your runner and increasing its speed statistics, allowing you to outrun your rivals. Several popular Roblox games, like Driving Empire and Southwest Florida, use this gameplay mechanic.

Competing head-on with the strongest opponents might make it difficult to earn steps and gems, but there are codes to help you out for free.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Legends of Speed in May 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players can become famous speedsters like The Flash to compete in this Roblox experience

Working Roblox Legends of Speed Codes in May 2023

As of May 11, 2023, there are seven active Legends of Speed codes in Roblox. Here’s a list of working Legends of Speed codes:

Code Items speedchampion000 5,000 Gems racer300 300 Steps SPRINT250 250 Steps hyper250 250 Steps legends500 500 Gems sparkles300 300 Gems Launch200 200 Gems

Expired Roblox Legends of Speed Codes

As of yet, there are no expired codes in Legends of Speed. We’ll keep updating this list as soon as any working code expires.

Code Items – –

Roblox Roblox codes are fairly easy to redeem.

How to redeem Legends of Speed Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Legends of Speed in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open the game on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Codes button on the right side of your screen and click on it. Enter a working code in the box from the list above. Press Enter to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, the codes in this Roblox game grant plenty of steps and gems that allow you to be the fastest speedster in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Legends of Speed codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

