Star Stable codes (May 2022): How to get Star Coins, Cosmetics & Star Riders

Star Stable codes enable you to receive various free items like Star Coins, treats, and cosmetics for your horse. Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.
Star Stable brings your inner Jockey out as you progress from being a newbie to one of the best horse riders the game has ever seen. Throughout your journey, you’ll come across several quests that aid your experience, taking your expedition upwards.
In Star Stable, you can redeem different codes which help to enhance various gameplay aspects. For example, unlocking several free items that change your appearance and stats. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Star Stable code for May 2022.
Updated May 12, 2022.
- Star Stable codes for May 2022
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes
- What are Star Stable codes used for?
Star Stable codes for May 2022
There are currently eight active Star Stable codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022.
As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.
Before you enjoy the rewards from the codes mentioned above, you must remember the following points:
- Star Stable allows you to redeem one code every minute, so you will need to wait before redeeming multiple codes.
- On the redemption page, you may often come across the message “This code is not valid for your account“. The codes have some specific requirements which are often left undescribed. It’s best if you try to redeem each and every code from the table above and find which one works for you.
- The expiration of these codes is rarely mentioned anywhere, which means you must redeem these codes as soon as possible.
How to redeem Star Stable codes
Redeeming Star Stable codes are quite simple, as it can be done from the website itself, which means you don’t need to log into your game. To redeem your codes, simply follow the steps below:
- Head on to www.starstable.com.
- Sign up to make a new account or log into your existing one.
- Click on the Account button on the top right corner of the screen.
- Paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.
- Click on ‘Redeem’.
- That’s it! You will then receive the respective rewards each code has to offer.
Full list of Star Stable expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Star Stable, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
What are Star Stable codes used for?
As you can see from the tables above, most of the Star Stable codes will reward you with various items like Star Coins, Treats, Star Rides, Pets, and Cosmetics.
Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best horse riders Star Stable has ever seen.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Star Stable codes for May 2022.
