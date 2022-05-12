 Star Stable codes (May 2022): How to get Star Coins, Cosmetics & Star Riders - Dexerto
Star Stable codes (May 2022): How to get Star Coins, Cosmetics & Star Riders

Published: 12/May/2022 12:31

by Sourav Banik
Some riders from Star Stable
Star Stable Entertainment AB

Star Stable codes enable you to receive various free items like Star Coins, treats, and cosmetics for your horse. Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.

Star Stable brings your inner Jockey out as you progress from being a newbie to one of the best horse riders the game has ever seen. Throughout your journey, you’ll come across several quests that aid your experience, taking your expedition upwards.

In Star Stable, you can redeem different codes which help to enhance various gameplay aspects. For example, unlocking several free items that change your appearance and stats. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Star Stable code for May 2022.

Updated May 12, 2022.

Some horse cosmetics in Star Stable
Star Stable Entertainment AB
Star Stable codes can be used to redeem various cosmetics.

Star Stable codes for May 2022

There are currently eight active Star Stable codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022.

As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Items
STARRIDER2022 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only)
SILVERJACKET Silver Jacket Cosmetic
BRONZEJACKET Bronze Jacket Cosmetic
STARSSTABLEHONEY 4 days Star Rider
7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN 7 days of Star Rider
THUMBSUP T-shirt
READTHEBOOK Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet
HORSESNACK an Apple and a Carrot treat

Before you enjoy the rewards from the codes mentioned above, you must remember the following points:

  • Star Stable allows you to redeem one code every minute, so you will need to wait before redeeming multiple codes.
  • On the redemption page, you may often come across the message “This code is not valid for your account“. The codes have some specific requirements which are often left undescribed. It’s best if you try to redeem each and every code from the table above and find which one works for you.
  • The expiration of these codes is rarely mentioned anywhere, which means you must redeem these codes as soon as possible.
In-game Star Stable menu where codes need to be redeemed from
Star Stable Entertainment AB
Star Stable codes can be redeemed quite easily.

How to redeem Star Stable codes

Redeeming Star Stable codes are quite simple, as it can be done from the website itself, which means you don’t need to log into your game. To redeem your codes, simply follow the steps below:

  • Head on to www.starstable.com.
  • Sign up to make a new account or log into your existing one.
  • Click on the Account button on the top right corner of the screen.
  • Paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.
  • Click on ‘Redeem’.
  • That’s it! You will then receive the respective rewards each code has to offer.

Full list of Star Stable expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Star Stable, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items
FEBRUARY22 Horse Plush Saddlebag Pet and a Rose Bouqet
DEERMASK4U Deer Mask & Reindeer Mask
SANTAHAT4U Santa Hat
HOLIDAYFUN 300 Star Coins
WINTERRIDER 7 days of Star Rider
HALLOW2021 Halloween T-Shirt
FRIENDSHIPDAY T-Shirt
SADDLEUP10 Saddle Pad
DISLIKECARROTS10 Lop-eared brindle bunny pet
READYTOPARTY10 Balloon Saddlebag Pet
STARSTABLEVEST Vest
INSPIRATION2018 T-Shirt
1WEEKFREE 7 days of Star Rider
STARSTABLEHONEY 4 days of Star Rider
1WEEKFREE 7 days of Star Rider
7DAYSFREE 7 days of Star Rider
INSTA500K  150 Star Coins
FORESTER Forester Hat (replaces Mystic & Warrior)
MYSTIC Mystic Hat (replaces Forester & Warrior)
WARRIOR Warrior Hat (replaces Mystic & Forester)
WARMWISH2020 300 Star Coins
WELOVEHORSES H&M Grand Prix Jacket
BIRTHDAYFUN 100 Star Coins, Pink Balloon Pet, Flower Pet, Fripp Ears, and a Birthday Bat
HALLOWEEN2014 200 Star Coins
GOLDENHILLS  100 Star Coins
FORTMARIA 100 Star Coins
EASTER200 200 Star Coins
DINOVALLEY 100 Star Coins
COMMUNITYLOVE 200 Star Coins
CHAUN 100 Star Coins
CH4UNLEPRECH4UN 25 Star Coins
BIRTHDAY3  300 Star Coins
AMBASSADORSROCK 50 Star Coins
5THB1RTHY4Y 400 Star Coins
3EMN6Q6FA 300 Star Coins
20HOLIDAYGIFT15 300 Star Coins
20H0L1D4YG1F716 300 Star Coins
200SUMMER4U 200 Star Coins
STARUNSTABLE50 50 Star Coins
U58DB5CCDN 300 Star Coins
LVUSF 200 Star Coins
IFOUNDCHAUN2019  150 Star Coins
8ISGREAT 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only)
CELEBR8ION 150 Star Coins, Masquerade Mask, Hat Bridle Decoration, Flower Bouquet for Saddle
TRYGLOBALSTORE 150 Star Coins
7HAPPYDAYS 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only)
BESTIES4EVER 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only)
GALENTIN3S 100 Star Coins
BLACKMASK Masquerade Mask
TRAILRIDE 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only)
READYSETDRAW 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only)
EXPLOREJORVIK  100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only)
RACEWITHME 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only)
EXPLORESILVERGLADE  7 days of Star Rider (for new players only)
OPENHOUSEBLUE Blue Saddlebags and bows
OPENHOUSERED Red Saddlebags and bows

What are Star Stable codes used for?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the Star Stable codes will reward you with various items like Star Coins, Treats, Star Rides, Pets, and Cosmetics.

Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best horse riders Star Stable has ever seen.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Star Stable codes for May 2022.

