Star Stable codes (May 2022): How to get Star Coins, Cosmetics & Star Riders

Star Stable codes enable you to receive various free items like Star Coins, treats, and cosmetics for your horse. Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.

Star Stable brings your inner Jockey out as you progress from being a newbie to one of the best horse riders the game has ever seen. Throughout your journey, you’ll come across several quests that aid your experience, taking your expedition upwards.

In Star Stable, you can redeem different codes which help to enhance various gameplay aspects. For example, unlocking several free items that change your appearance and stats. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Star Stable code for May 2022.

Updated May 12, 2022.

Star Stable codes for May 2022

There are currently eight active Star Stable codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022.

As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Items STARRIDER2022 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only) SILVERJACKET Silver Jacket Cosmetic BRONZEJACKET Bronze Jacket Cosmetic STARSSTABLEHONEY 4 days Star Rider 7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN 7 days of Star Rider THUMBSUP T-shirt READTHEBOOK Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet HORSESNACK an Apple and a Carrot treat

Before you enjoy the rewards from the codes mentioned above, you must remember the following points:

Star Stable allows you to redeem one code every minute , so you will need to wait before redeeming multiple codes.

, so you will need to wait before redeeming multiple codes. On the redemption page, you may often come across the message “ This code is not valid for your account “. The codes have some specific requirements which are often left undescribed . It’s best if you try to redeem each and every code from the table above and find which one works for you.

“. The codes have some which are often left . It’s best if you from the table above and find which one works for you. The expiration of these codes is rarely mentioned anywhere, which means you must redeem these codes as soon as possible.

How to redeem Star Stable codes

Redeeming Star Stable codes are quite simple, as it can be done from the website itself, which means you don’t need to log into your game. To redeem your codes, simply follow the steps below:

Head on to www.starstable.com.

Sign up to make a new account or log into your existing one.

Click on the Account button on the top right corner of the screen.

on the top right corner of the screen. Paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.

Click on ‘ Redeem ’.

’. That’s it! You will then receive the respective rewards each code has to offer.

Full list of Star Stable expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Star Stable, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items FEBRUARY22 Horse Plush Saddlebag Pet and a Rose Bouqet DEERMASK4U Deer Mask & Reindeer Mask SANTAHAT4U Santa Hat HOLIDAYFUN 300 Star Coins WINTERRIDER 7 days of Star Rider HALLOW2021 Halloween T-Shirt FRIENDSHIPDAY T-Shirt SADDLEUP10 Saddle Pad DISLIKECARROTS10 Lop-eared brindle bunny pet READYTOPARTY10 Balloon Saddlebag Pet STARSTABLEVEST Vest INSPIRATION2018 T-Shirt 1WEEKFREE 7 days of Star Rider STARSTABLEHONEY 4 days of Star Rider 1WEEKFREE 7 days of Star Rider 7DAYSFREE 7 days of Star Rider INSTA500K 150 Star Coins FORESTER Forester Hat (replaces Mystic & Warrior) MYSTIC Mystic Hat (replaces Forester & Warrior) WARRIOR Warrior Hat (replaces Mystic & Forester) WARMWISH2020 300 Star Coins WELOVEHORSES H&M Grand Prix Jacket BIRTHDAYFUN 100 Star Coins, Pink Balloon Pet, Flower Pet, Fripp Ears, and a Birthday Bat HALLOWEEN2014 200 Star Coins GOLDENHILLS 100 Star Coins FORTMARIA 100 Star Coins EASTER200 200 Star Coins DINOVALLEY 100 Star Coins COMMUNITYLOVE 200 Star Coins CHAUN 100 Star Coins CH4UNLEPRECH4UN 25 Star Coins BIRTHDAY3 300 Star Coins AMBASSADORSROCK 50 Star Coins 5THB1RTHY4Y 400 Star Coins 3EMN6Q6FA 300 Star Coins 20HOLIDAYGIFT15 300 Star Coins 20H0L1D4YG1F716 300 Star Coins 200SUMMER4U 200 Star Coins STARUNSTABLE50 50 Star Coins U58DB5CCDN 300 Star Coins LVUSF 200 Star Coins IFOUNDCHAUN2019 150 Star Coins 8ISGREAT 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only) CELEBR8ION 150 Star Coins, Masquerade Mask, Hat Bridle Decoration, Flower Bouquet for Saddle TRYGLOBALSTORE 150 Star Coins 7HAPPYDAYS 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only) BESTIES4EVER 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only) GALENTIN3S 100 Star Coins BLACKMASK Masquerade Mask TRAILRIDE 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only) READYSETDRAW 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only) EXPLOREJORVIK 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only) RACEWITHME 100 Star Coins (Star Riders Only) EXPLORESILVERGLADE 7 days of Star Rider (for new players only) OPENHOUSEBLUE Blue Saddlebags and bows OPENHOUSERED Red Saddlebags and bows

What are Star Stable codes used for?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the Star Stable codes will reward you with various items like Star Coins, Treats, Star Rides, Pets, and Cosmetics.

Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best horse riders Star Stable has ever seen.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Star Stable codes for May 2022.

For more gaming tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

