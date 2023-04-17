Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (April 2023): Free rolls, boosts & more

Legends Re:Written is an Open World RPG in Roblox that players can enjoy

Roblox’s Legends Re:Written is an open world role-playing game in which players battle mythical creatures and explore a magical landscape. However, they can only survive if they have access to magic and weapons that can withstand elements. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

Legends Re:Written is one of the best games to play in Roblox if you want to wander about a huge universe and engage in open world gameplay. On your journey to become the most powerful wizard in the world, you will come across fantastic beasts.

Article continues after ad

Players may also unlock new types of magic as they explore and battle higher level monsters and wizards. The game takes inspiration from old-school RPG adventure games. Boku No Roblox, Project Mugetsu, and other games are only a few examples of those with comparable gameplay.

But with Legends Re:Written codes, you can get free rolls and bonuses to get magic faster. Furthermore, the in-game resource advantage these codes provide is critical for newer players as the game pushes them to constantly collect every type of magic.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Legends Re:Written in April 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players need rolls and boosts to power up their weapons

Working Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Legends Re:Written Codes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Code Items BEASTBDAYCODE 7 Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2022 Christmas Greatsword TYFOR20MVISITS 20 Blessing Rolls TYFOR65K 10 Blessing Rolls 60KBLESSINGCODE 9 Blessing Rolls 15MVISITSHAT Fire Fist Hat MARINEFORDRAID2022 5 Blessing Rolls CLFGS55K Flame Great Sword

Expired Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Legends Re:Written Codes:

Code Items ANNIVERSARYPARTY Teal Party Hat ANNIVERSARYBLESSING 10 Free Blessing Rolls SDSUPDATE 12 Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS 7 Blessing Rolls 45KVIDEO 5 Blessing Rolls TENMILLIONVISITS 10x Blessing Rolls 1YEARANNIVERSARY 7x Blessing Rolls HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 5x Blessing Rolls WEHIT40KLIKES 4x Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2021EVENT 10x Blessing Rolls PATCHED 5x Blessing Rolls 100KFAVORITES 10x Blessing Rolls SUB2OGVEXX 5x Blessing Rolls 4MILLION 4x Blessing Rolls 25KLIKES 5x Blessing Rolls PATCHCOMPLETE 10x Blessing Rolls 2MVISITSAWARD Sakuna 15KCODE Chopper Hat HALFWAYTO100 10x Blessing Rolls 10KLIKES 3x Blessing Rolls LRW5KLIKES 5x Blessing Rolls BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP 4x Blessing Rolls

Roblox Players can redeem the codes above in this window

How to redeem Legends Re:Written Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Legends Re:Written in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Legends Re:Written on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Options button and click on it. Once there, enter a working code in the Enter Codes box from the list above. Press the Submit button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Legends Re:Written codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most powerful wizard in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

Article continues after ad

There you have it – everything you need to know about Legends Re:Written codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes