Basketball Legends codes (July 2024)

With Basketball Legends codes, featuring free coins and coin boosts, you don’t ever have to worry about running out of money again.

In this Roblox experience, you are dropped in a 5v5 b-ball match against other players. But when you’re done with the match, there are shops to explore in MyPark. Here, you will need coins to purchase accessories and stat boosts.

Since coins are hard to earn in this game, codes will come in handy.

All codes & rewards

There are 3 available codes that we’ve checked in-game to be active as of July 24, 2024.

Code Items coinboost 2x Coin Boost for 30 Minutes 190KLIKES 5000 Coins 180KLIKES 5000 Coins

Apart from codes, you can join the developer’s group to get 1.5X coins. All you have to do is click on the Join Group button on their page as shown in the image below.

InfinitySports / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to redeem codes

Once you load the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:

Tap the Codes button with the star icon on the left side of the screen.

button with the star icon on the left side of the screen. Type or paste a code in the ‘Enter Code Here‘ box as shown in the image below.

InfinitySports / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Now, click the Claim button to get your rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown. Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

All the expired codes and their rewards are moved to the table below:

Code Item 170KLIKES 5000 Coins 160KLIKES 5000 Coins NEWCASE Free Case GALAXY Free Space Case

What are Basketball Legends codes used for?

Most of the codes in Basketball Legends offer coins or coin boosts. You can earn coins by winning matches and scoring points but using codes is the easiest way.

InfinitySports / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

With enough coins, you can purchase new items, like banner cases featuring skills, accessories, titles, and more at the shop.

