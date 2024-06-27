Roblox Re: XL codes (June 2024)

Re: XL is no doubt grueling, filled with lots of unfriendly monsters. The only way to knock their blocks off is by getting more powerful, and one way to get stronger quickly is by using codes.

Like most games on the platform, be it Deadly Sins Retribution or My Hello Kitty Cafe, Re: XL also hands out free codes often, one that’ll provide a much-needed boost for your progression.

But it is hard to know when new ones drop. So, to make sure you spent less time finding codes and more on fighting monsters, we’ve put together all the active codes in June 2024 for Re: XL.

Article continues after ad

All active Re: XL codes (June 2024)

Here are all the active codes of Re: XL, confirmed to be working as of June 2024:

FREECODE1 – Free Change Class

– Free Change Class XLRELEASE – Double Mastery for 15 minutes

– Double Mastery for 15 minutes Group – 10,000 Gold

Remember, to claim these codes, you have to join the Re: XL Group on Roblox first. All codes, including future ones, will likely be exclusive to members.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem code in Re: XL

Re: XL Redeeming code in Re: XL is pretty straightforward.

To redeem code in Roblox Re: XL, follow these steps:

Start the game. You’ll find the settings option (cog icon) on the left of your screen. Click on and then locate the “Enter Code” text box to your right. In the box, paste the codes and the rewards will be yours.

As said earlier, if you do not join the group and still try to claim, it’ll tell you to join the group first.

All Roblox Re: XL expired codes

There are no expired codes for Re: XL in June 2024. As newer codes are made available, older ones are likely to expire. Whenever that happens we’ll be sure to update you, so circle back for the latest codes.

Article continues after ad

With that, you’ll never miss out on any codes before they expire. In case you need some more codes from other titles on the platform, check out all Roblox game codes, as well as Shirt IDs and promo codes.