Titanage codes (May 2022) – How to get money, XP & accessories in Roblox

Titanage codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free money, XP, and accessories while fighting the monolithic giants from the world of Attack on Titan. For May 2022, there are plenty of codes available that includes a mixture of the items mentioned above.

The Roblox-based game, Titanage, offers players various redeemable codes every month. These codes reward you with various items such as free money, XP, and even certain accessories that help to progress with the game.

If you are into anime and are especially an Attack on Titan fan, Titanage will be your ground to prove your knowledge and skills. From fighting the evil Monster Titans to making squads with your friends, the possibilities are endless. However, with great power comes great challenges, which means you can lose your progress upon getting wiped entirely.

While you fight the monsters and level up gradually, you should avoid getting grabbed, stomped, or chomped in an attempt to save your world. The Titanage codes will reward you with several items that will help you to better yourself in battle.

Updated May 3, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Titanage codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently active Titanage codes that players can claim as of May 3, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items 55K! Redeem 5.5k Money (New) Argldol Redeem 500 Money and 100 EXP (New) Parldol? Redeem Jacketless Levi Clothing and 500 Money (New) Update Redeem 600 Money (New) ItsBack Redeem 50 EXP (New) BUSYBEE Redeem Bee Buddy Accessory (New) OMGIGOTTABLACKTRIDENT Redeem Black Demon Trident Accessory (New) YEAHIMABOSS! Redeem Boss Necklace Accessory (New) 40KLikes Redeem 3,000 Cash (Requires a certain amount of in-game playtime) (New) LUXURIOUS!!! Redeem Luxury Hat MFSA12F Redeem Body Pillow Accessory KAWAIISUSSYBAKA Redeem Chick Mask Accessory CoronaBack? Redeem Face Mask Accessory SORRY4WAIT

Redeem Tactical Shades Accessory BESTACCESSY24

Redeem Vaporwave Scythe Accessory MerryChristmas?

Redeem Santa Bag Accessory

How to redeem Titanage codes in Roblox

Titanage has two game modes as of yet namely: PvE and PvP. The Codes can be redeemed on either of the modes and the process is quite easy. It can be done from the in-game menu and requires a handful of steps to get it done. If you’re not aware of the process, simply follow these steps to ensure you waste no time in getting your rewards:

Launch Titanage and click on the Press here to Play button right in the middle of your screen .

right in the . Select the PvE mode and a character model will load into the game.

and a character model will load into the game. Click on the Gear icon on the bottom right of the screen and the Settings menu will appear.

on the and the menu will appear. Under the same Settings menu, a space will be provided with the option “ Code Here ” towards the bottom.

” towards the bottom. Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the allotted space.

Click on the Redeem Code button to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of Titanage expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items 25KLikes 3K Cash 15KLikes 3K Cash 10KLikes 2.5K Cash 5KLikes 2K Cash Adurah&QueenIzzyLookThemUp! Redeem code for BoomBox accessory Testing! Redeem code for Cash MarshmelloDJY7 Redeem code for MarshmelloDJ accessory

What are Titanage codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Titanage codes are useful for players in gaining free Cash, various accessories, or even a decent amount of extra XP at times. These rewards grant fantastic bonus items, making it much easier for you to defeat players in return.

The game has RPG and PvP elements in the form of different missions and deathmatches. The rewards received after using these codes are useful and enhance the look of the character model as well.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Titanage promo codes for May 2022.

