Attack on Titan Revolution codes for free Spins, Potions, more (June 2024)AoTR [PI]
Roblox Attack on Titan Revolution supports redeemable codes that can net you free Spins, Potions, and more to help upgrade your character. So, here are all the active codes you can redeem in June 2024.
You may need help in Attack on Titan Revolution when fighting against the Titans, and redeemable codes are a great way to ensure your survival.
Moreover, codes can make your character stronger than before, helping you gain tons of new abilities. So, here are the latest active Attack on Titan Revolution (AOTR) codes for free Spins, Potions, and more in June 2024.
AOTR codes on Roblox (June 2024)
Here’s every active Attack on Titan Revolution code you can redeem:
- LIKES145K – 25 Spins, Anime All Star Crate
- LIKES160K – 25 Spins, Blade Burst Crate
- SORRY4DELAY2 – 35 Spins, Luck Potion
- LIKES200K – 100 Spins
- LIKES175K – 50 Spins, 2x Luck Potions
- LIKES60K – 40 Spins
- LIKES130K – 50 Spins
- LIKES50K – 40 Spins
- LIKES220K – 50 Spins
- LIKES115K – 3 JJK Crates, 30 Minutes of XP Boost
- LIKES145K – 25 Spins, Anime All Star Crate
- MEMBERS300K – 50 Spins
- UPDATE1SOON – 2 JJK Crates, XP Boost (30 Minutes)
- LIKES200K – 100 Spins
- UPDATE1 – 50 Spins
- MEMBERS175K – 30 Spins
- DEVCODE2 – 300 Spins
- LIKES80K – 30 Spins
- MEMBERS400K – 100 Spins
- MEMBERS100K – Double Gold Boost, Double XP Boost, Double Luck
- SORRY4DELAY – 50 Spins
- LIKES175K – 50 Spins, Double Luck (30 Minutes)
- MEMBERS150K – 30 Spins
- MEMBERS250K – 50 Spins
- LIKES160K – 25 Spins, Blade Burst Crate
- MEMBERS350K – 50 Spins
- MEMBERS123K – Double Luck (30 Minutes), Double Gold (30 Minutes)
How to redeem AOTR codes on Roblox
Here’s how to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes:
- Head to the official Attack on Titan Revolution Roblox page and launch the game.
- Click on the ‘Codes‘ button.
- Copy and paste any valid codes in the text box.
- Click on ‘Redeem‘ to instantly claim your freebies.
List of expired AOTR codes
- DEVCODE1
- MEMBERS70K
- SORRY
- LIKES500
- SUB2SLYKAGE
- FOLLOWERGI999
- MEMBERS1K
- MEMBERS10K
- MEMBERS7K
- LIKES7K
- LIKES1K
- MEMBERS2K
- PLAYERS10K
- LIKES25K
- SORRY2
- DEMO
- PLAYERS5K
- LIKES45K
- FREESPINS
- LIKES3500
- MEMBERS40K
- RERELEASE
- LIKES5K
- SHUTDOWN2
- LIKES40K
- MEMBERS90K
- PLAYERS5K
- LIKES2K
- LIKES35K
- LIKES20K
- PLAYERS20K
- FOLLOWJLEAY
- LIKES15K
- DEMO2
- MEMBERS80K
- SHUTDOWN1
- LIKES10K
- MEMBERS30K
- LIKES5K
What are AOTR codes?
AOTR codes help you boost your in-game progression, and you can use them to get free rewards such as Potions, Spins, and more. Both Spins and Potions allow you to upgrade your character, so we highly recommend you redeem any available codes as soon as possible.
That’s everything you need to know about AOTR codes on Roblox for June 2024.
All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes