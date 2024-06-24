Attack on Titan Revolution codes for free Spins, Potions, more (June 2024)

Roblox Attack on Titan Revolution supports redeemable codes that can net you free Spins, Potions, and more to help upgrade your character. So, here are all the active codes you can redeem in June 2024.

You may need help in Attack on Titan Revolution when fighting against the Titans, and redeemable codes are a great way to ensure your survival.

Moreover, codes can make your character stronger than before, helping you gain tons of new abilities. So, here are the latest active Attack on Titan Revolution (AOTR) codes for free Spins, Potions, and more in June 2024.

AoTR [PI] Fighting in Attack on Titan Revolution can be brutal but fun.

AOTR codes on Roblox (June 2024)

Here’s every active Attack on Titan Revolution code you can redeem:

LIKES145K – 25 Spins, Anime All Star Crate

– 25 Spins, Anime All Star Crate LIKES160K – 25 Spins, Blade Burst Crate

– 25 Spins, Blade Burst Crate SORRY4DELAY2 – 35 Spins, Luck Potion

– 35 Spins, Luck Potion LIKES200K – 100 Spins

– 100 Spins LIKES175K – 50 Spins, 2x Luck Potions

– 50 Spins, 2x Luck Potions LIKES60K – 40 Spins

– 40 Spins LIKES130K – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins LIKES50K – 40 Spins

– 40 Spins LIKES220K – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins LIKES115K – 3 JJK Crates, 30 Minutes of XP Boost

– 25 Spins, Anime All Star Crate MEMBERS300K – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins UPDATE1SOON – 2 JJK Crates, XP Boost (30 Minutes)

– 100 Spins UPDATE1 – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins MEMBERS175K – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins DEVCODE2 – 300 Spins

– 300 Spins LIKES80K – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins MEMBERS400K – 100 Spins

– 100 Spins MEMBERS100K – Double Gold Boost, Double XP Boost, Double Luck

– Double Gold Boost, Double XP Boost, Double Luck SORRY4DELAY – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins LIKES175K – 50 Spins, Double Luck (30 Minutes)

– 50 Spins, Double Luck (30 Minutes) MEMBERS150K – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins MEMBERS250K – 50 Spins

– 25 Spins, Blade Burst Crate MEMBERS350K – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins MEMBERS123K – Double Luck (30 Minutes), Double Gold (30 Minutes)

How to redeem AOTR codes on Roblox

Here’s how to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes:

Head to the official Attack on Titan Revolution Roblox page and launch the game.

Click on the ‘ Codes ‘ button.

‘ button. Copy and paste any valid codes in the text box.

Click on ‘Redeem‘ to instantly claim your freebies.

AoTR [PI] Attack on Titan Revolution allows you to experience the anime in a new way.

List of expired AOTR codes

DEVCODE1

MEMBERS70K

SORRY

LIKES500

SUB2SLYKAGE

FOLLOWERGI999

MEMBERS1K

MEMBERS10K

MEMBERS7K

LIKES7K

LIKES1K

MEMBERS2K

PLAYERS10K

LIKES25K

SORRY2

DEMO

PLAYERS5K

LIKES45K

FREESPINS

LIKES3500

MEMBERS40K

RERELEASE

LIKES5K

SHUTDOWN2

LIKES40K

MEMBERS90K

PLAYERS5K

LIKES2K

LIKES35K

LIKES20K

PLAYERS20K

FOLLOWJLEAY

LIKES15K

DEMO2

MEMBERS80K

SHUTDOWN1

LIKES10K

MEMBERS30K

LIKES5K

What are AOTR codes?

AOTR codes help you boost your in-game progression, and you can use them to get free rewards such as Potions, Spins, and more. Both Spins and Potions allow you to upgrade your character, so we highly recommend you redeem any available codes as soon as possible.

That’s everything you need to know about AOTR codes on Roblox for June 2024.

